ऑनलाइन आवेदन, क्लेम फॉर्म पीडीएफ



Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana Apply | LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana On-line Software | LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana Declare Kind PDF | LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana In Hindi

lic aam aadmi insurance coverage plan It’s being run by LIC to assist rural landless households. Underneath this scheme, monetary help can be offered within the type of life insurance coverage to the landless households of the decrease class of rural areas like fishermen, auto drivers, cobblers and so on. together with different amenities can even be offered. Expensive buddies, at this time we’re going to present you thru this text. LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana 2021 We’re going to present all the data associated to akin to eligibility, paperwork, software course of and so on., so learn our article until the top and reap the benefits of the scheme.

LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana 2021

This plan coverage is a social safety scheme. The scheme will present protection for partial and everlasting incapacity to the pinnacle of a landless family in rural areas of the states or an incomes member of the household with the advantage of life insurance coverage protection. this LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana 2021 Underneath this, the premium can be paid yearly to the beneficiaries. No premium can be charged from the coverage holder for unintentional demise / incapacity beneath this scheme. beneficiaries who need to reap the benefits of this scheme, then they’ve to use beneath this scheme. Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana 2021 If an individual dies on account of pure causes, then LIC will present a lump sum sum insured of Rs.30,000 to his household. This coverage additionally offers scholarship profit.

Prime Minister’s Suraksha Bima Yojana

Quantity to be given beneath Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana 2021

Underneath this scheme, life insurance coverage can be offered beneath varied circumstances, whose full data we now have given under.

serial quantity trigger quantity to be paid 1 demise on account of pure causes 30,000 rupees 2 Completely everlasting incapacity in accident Incapacity of each eyes or two fingers Incapacity of 1 eye and one finger in accident Rs 75,000 3 Unintentional incapacity of 1 eye or one finger Rs 37000 4 demise in an accident Rs 75,000

Kay Highlights Of LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana 2021

scheme identify lic aam aadmi insurance coverage plan began by by LIC beneficiary Low class landless households in rural areas an goal offering life insurance coverage

Saral Life Insurance coverage Plan

Premium to be paid in AABY 2021

Underneath this plan, if the life insurance coverage is as much as Rs 30000, then a premium of Rs 200 is charged for it yearly. Out of which 50% premium from social safety fund can be borne by the State Authorities/UT and in case of different skilled group the remaining 50% premium can be borne by the nodal company and/or member and/or State Authorities/UT.

Goal of Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana

The principle goal of this scheme is to offer life insurance coverage to the members of poor households. Via this scheme each citizen of the nation will have the ability to get himself insured. lic aam aadmi insurance coverage plan Underneath this, monetary help can be offered in case of demise in addition to incapacity. If the beneficiary registered beneath this scheme dies or turns into disabled, then an quantity starting from ₹ 30000 to ₹ 75000 can be offered to the household of the beneficiary. Via this scheme, poor households will get assist in preventing the monetary assist that comes because of the demise of a member of the family or on account of their incapacity.

Beneficiaries of LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana

brick kiln employee

cobbler

fisherman

magnified

beedi employee

handloom weavers

handicraft artisan

khadi weavers

leather-based staff

woman tailor

bodily handicapped self-employed residents

papad employee

milk producer

auto driver

rickshaw driver

sweeper

forest employee

city poor

paper producer

cultivator

anganwadi instructor

development staff

plantation staff and so on.

pure or unintentional demise

After the demise of the insured, the nominee of the insured has to file a declare with LIC.

The nominee has to fill and submit the demise declare kind and together with this kind the nominee can even need to submit the demise certificates.

After this the declare kind can be verified by the officer.

After verification, the declare quantity can be transferred to the beneficiary’s account.

In case of pure demise, declare kind and demise certificates must be submitted.

In case of demise on account of accident, copy of FIR lodged with native police, put up mortem report, report of police investigation and remaining police report must be submitted.

Advantages of LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana 2021

The good thing about this scheme can be offered to the poor households of the unorganized sectors / decrease class of rural areas.

AABY 2021 Not solely does it present demise in addition to incapacity advantages, but it surely additionally ensures that a minimum of 2 kids within the household proceed to obtain training with out break.

Not solely does it present demise in addition to incapacity advantages, but it surely additionally ensures that a minimum of 2 kids within the household proceed to obtain training with out break. Underneath this insurance coverage scheme, a most of two kids learning between ninth to twelfth can be offered scholarship on the charge of Rs 300 per baby. Will probably be paid on half yearly foundation.

LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana 2021 beneath which In case of pure demise of the member in the course of the interval of insurance coverage cowl in a poor household, an quantity of Rs.30,000 can be given to the nominee.

beneath which In case of pure demise of the member in the course of the interval of insurance coverage cowl in a poor household, an quantity of Rs.30,000 can be given to the nominee. If the demise of the registered particular person is because of accident or incapacity, then an quantity of 75,000 can be offered to the nominee in line with the coverage.

Eligibility for LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana

suicide

self harm

psychological sickness

being pregnant or childbirth

struggle or associated disaster

medical bills on account of an accident

Harm or demise attributable to legal exercise in violation of the legislation

Harm or demise attributable to participation in harmful sports activities

Harm or demise attributable to chemical, organic or radioactive weapons

Eligibility for LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana 2021 Scheme

The applicant have to be an Indian resident.

Applicant age needs to be between 18 to 59 years.

Underneath this scheme the applicant ought to belong to Under Poverty Line (BPL).

Barely above poverty line households who’re a part of any occupational group talked about within the scheme.

Underneath this scheme, rural landless households can even be thought of eligible beneath this scheme.

The beneficiary needs to be the pinnacle of the household and there needs to be just one incomes particular person within the household.

Paperwork of LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana 2021

applicant’s aadhar card

Identification card issued by authorities division

Ration card

Start certificates

proof of faculty certificates

voter id

cell quantity

passport measurement picture

Easy methods to apply LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana 2021 On-line?

beneficiaries of the nation who need to apply on-line beneath this scheme, then observe the steps given under.

To begin with you want LIC official web site will go on. After visiting the official web site, the house web page will open in entrance of you.

On this dwelling web page, you will notice the choice of LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana Apply On-line, it’s important to click on on this feature.

After clicking on the choice, the appliance kind will open in entrance of you. It’s important to fill all the data requested on this software kind.

After filling all the data it’s important to click on on the submit button. On this method you’ll get the appliance.

Easy methods to apply offline?

beneficiaries who need to apply offline beneath this scheme, then they need to first go to the nodal company of LIC. After that it’s important to go there and get the appliance kind.

After receiving the appliance kind, it’s important to fill all the data requested within the software kind. After filling all the data, you’ll have to connect all of your mandatory paperwork within the software kind.

Then it’s important to submit the appliance to the LIC workplace. On this method your offline software can be accomplished.

Extra details about the Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana may be obtained by calling or SMS on the quantity given under.

SMS LICHELP TO 9222492224 OR SMS LICHELP TO 56767877

Declare Process beneath LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana

Underneath this scheme, the declare quantity is shipped to the beneficiary’s account via NEFT. In case NEFT facility just isn’t obtainable, the profit quantity is credited to the beneficiary’s account within the checking account after acquiring approval from the competent authority. If approval has been obtained, the declare quantity is paid via Account Payee Examine or some other mode chosen by LIC. The declare course of is as follows.

Process for claiming incapacity in case of incapacity

On this case the declare can be made by the insured himself.

All of the essential paperwork need to be submitted by the beneficiary together with the declare kind to movie.

Necessary paperwork embrace the next paperwork. documentary proof of accident medical certificates

The medical certificates needs to be the proof of incapacity of the insured.

After this the declare kind can be verified by the officer.

After profitable verification, the declare quantity can be credited to the beneficiary’s account.

Declare Course of for Scholarship Advantages

Underneath the LIC Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana, scholarship can even be offered to the youngsters of the insured. The quantity of scholarship can be ₹ 100 per thirty days. This scholarship can be awarded at an interval of 6 months. The beneficiary has to assert each 6 months to get the scholarship. The declare course of is as follows.