किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें | Kisan Samman Nidhi List 2022: pmkisan.gov.in List, PM Kisan Status

Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme List | PM Kisan Yojana List 2022 | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Kisan 8th Installment | PM Kisan Status 2022 | Kisan Samman Nidhi List | Kisan Samman Nidhi eKYC | Kisan Samman Nidhi 10th Installment

Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List has been released by the Central Government on the online portal. The small and marginal farmers of the country who have applied online under this scheme to get financial assistance from the government, then they can visit the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana at pmkisan.gov.in and see their name in Kisan Samman Nidhi List. can. People whose names will appear in this Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List 2022 will be provided financial assistance of Rs.6000 by the government in three installments. All the information related to Kisan Samman Nidhi List, PM Kisan Status, Aadhar Record, and Kisan Samman Nidhi List is being provided by us.

Kisan Samman Nidhi 10th Installment

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – As you all know, till now 9 installments have been released by the government under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The amount of the 10th installment was distributed by the central government in the account of farmers on January 1, 2022. This information has been provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing. This amount was transferred to 10.09 crore farmers as a gift for the new year. Kisan Samman Nidhi 10th installment to the rest of the farmers soon amount will be delivered. A total amount of Rs 20946 crore was transferred to 10.09 crore farmers. On this occasion, the Prime Minister also interacted with many farmer producer organizations across the country. A total of Rs 14 crore equity grand was given by the government for future investment from all these organizations. Due to this, about 1.25 lakh farmers will get benefits.

Releasing the 10th instalment under PM-KISAN scheme. https://t.co/KP8nOxD1Bb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

Kisan Samman Nidhi eKYC Online 2022

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – Recently, the Central Government has made it necessary for all the beneficiaries coming under Kisan Samman Nidhi to do eKYC first to get the benefit of the 10th installment if you are also an eligible farmer and want to do eKYC for the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana scheme. If yes then you have to follow the given procedure

First of all, you go to the official website of Kisan Samman Nidhi List

of Kisan Samman Nidhi List On the official website, you will see the option called eKYC in the farmer’s corner

Click on this option and open a new web page

After this, after filling in the requested information (Aadhaar Card Number), the number of the Aadhar card, click on the search option

After this, the beneficiary data will open in front of you.

will open in front of you. Now fill in all the requested information correctly and click on the submit button

In this way, your KYC will be completed under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

The amount of 10th installment will be released on January 1, 2022

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – All eligible citizens receiving the 10th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will soon be sent an amount of ₹ 2000 to their account by the government. This amount will be released on January 1, 2022, the amount of the 10th installment. All the preparations have been started by the government to provide the amount of the tenth installment. If you are also eligible to get the 10th installment, then you can check your status and find out what is the status of your installment.

If RFT sign by the state is written in the status then in this situation the amount of the 10th installment will come into your account by next week. RFTs are being signed by the State Governments at a rapid pace. So that the amount of the tenth installment should be provided to the applicants soon. If there is no mistake in your documents, then the amount of 10th kiss will reach your account on time.

The amount of the tenth installment will come soon in the account of all the farmers

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – As you, all know that under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the amount of 10th installment has been transferred to the farmers’ account on January 1, 2022. But still, there are many farmers whose account the amount of the 10th installment has not reached. In such a situation, the farmers are worried about why the amount of the tenth kiss has not come into their account. Farmers need not worry in this regard.

Because the installment amount from December to March will continue to come in the account of farmers till March 31, 2022. According to the data available on the portal, more than 12.44 crore farmers are registered under the scheme and the 10th installment amount has been transferred to the account of 10519502 farmers so far. There are many farmers whose names were there in the previous list but are not in this list.

In this regard, farmers can register their complaints by contacting the helpline number.

PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266

PM Kisan Helpline Number:155261

Kisan Landline Numbers: 011—23381092, 23382401

PM Kisan’s new helpline: 011-24300606

PM Kisan has another helpline: 0120-6025109

E-mail ID: [email protected]

Changes made under Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

Status Check Option | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें :

After registering themselves under this scheme, the facility of checking the status itself is available for the farmers. Under this facility, information related to the status of the application by farmers, how much installment has arrived in the bank account, etc. can be obtained. Status-related information can be obtained by the farmers by visiting the portal by entering their Aadhaar number, mobile, or bank account. Some changes have been made by the government in this regard. Now farmers will not be able to check their status through mobile numbers. Farmers will have to enter their Aadhar number or bank account number only then farmers will be able to see their status.

E-KYC Mandatory:

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – EKYC has been made mandatory by the government for all the registered farmers. To do e-KYC by the farmers by clicking on the option of Kisan Corner available on the portal. After that, they have to click on the option of e-KYC. Through which based OTP authentication of the farmer can be done. The nearest CSC center can be contacted for getting Biometric authentication done. EKYC can be completed sitting at home with the help of a mobile, laptop, and computer.

Holding limit abolished:

Initially, only those farmers who had cultivable land of 2 hectares or 5 acres were considered eligible. This restriction has now been abolished by the government. Due to this 14.5 crore, farmers are getting the benefit of this scheme.

Aadhar card made mandatory:

To get the benefit of this scheme, the farmers must have Aadhar cards. Without an Aadhar card, the benefit of this scheme cannot be availed.

You can register yourself:

Farmers can also register themselves under this scheme. This facility has been made available by the government with the aim that the benefits of this scheme reach more and more farmers. Now the farmers will not have to go to the accountants, lawmakers, and agricultural officers.

Benefits of KCC and Maandhan Scheme:

Beneficiary farmers of all Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will also be provided the benefit of KCC and Maandhan Yojana. Loans up to ₹ 300000 are provided to farmers through KCC at 4%. Apart from this, the option of contributing under the Maandhan scheme can also be selected from the amount received from the PM Kisan scheme.

Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme 9th Installment

As you all know, so far 8 installments have been provided by the government under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Through which an amount of ₹ 2000- ₹ 2000 has been transferred to the account of farmers. Through this scheme, a total amount of ₹6000 is provided to each farmer in a year. Which is provided in three installments of ₹ 2000 each at an interval of 4 months. The amount of 9th installment of this scheme has been released on 9 August 2021 by the Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi.

Through which ₹ 2000 has been sent to the farmers account through Direct Benefit Transfer. 9.75 crore farmers have been benefitted through the 9th installment and an amount of ₹19500 crores has been spent by the government to provide the 9th installment. So far, an amount of more than Rs 1.38 lakh crore has been spent for the operation of this scheme.

PM Kisan Status– 8th Installment | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें –

Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is one of the ambitious schemes of the government. Under this scheme, financial assistance is given to the farmers by the government. This financial assistance (by paying Rs 2000 in three installments) is provided to the farmers in installments. So far, 8 installments have been released by the government under this scheme. The amount of the 8th installment has been released by the government to the farmers’ account on 14 May 2021. Under the 8th installment, 20,667,75,66,000 thousand crores have been transferred in the accounts of about 9,50,67,601 crore farmers. You can check the information of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 8th installment by the process given by us.

12 crore farmers got the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi

So far 12 crore farmers have been benefited under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. And out of these 12 crore farmers, 2.5 crore farmers are from Uttar Pradesh. This information has been shared by BJP National Vice President Radha Manohar Singh. He also addressed the farmers in the Kisan Samman ceremony organized at Deen Dayal Veterinary University, Mathura. It was also told by him that so far 1.60 lakh crore rupees have been spent for the operation of this scheme. In this ceremony, he also honored 71 farmers of Mathura. Rs 1.43 lakh crore has also been paid to sugarcane growing farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

Amount transferred under Kisan Samman Nidhi 8th installment

State/Union Territory number of farmers transferred amount Andaman and Nicobar Island 15857 32642000 Andhra Pradesh 4301882 9437854000 Arunachal Pradesh 91811 189014000 Assam 1246277 4048380000 A state in Eastern India 7758514 15795196000 Chhattisgarh 2460478 5174490000 Delhi 12226 25584000 Goa 8584 18302000 Gujarat 5479600 11559276000 Haryana 1729311 3561590000 Himachal Pradesh 901777 1832414000 Jammu and Kashmir 855835 1793784000 Jharkhand 1388264 2861544000 Karnataka 5167535 10652594000 Kerala 3339880 6849242000 Ladakh 16535 33726000 Madhya Pradesh 8095544 16753310000 Maharashtra 9160108 18920402000 Manipur 282506 574982000 Meghalaya 8967 18078000 Mizoram 85662 180476000 Nagaland 174564 351162000 Orissa 2590315 7204622000 Puducherry 10154 20360000 Punjab 1756246 3537126000 Rajasthan 6615374 14024320000 Tamil Nadu 3715536 7519080000 Telangana 3542673 7244320000 Daman and Diu 9666 19986000 Tripura 208075 423616000 Uttar Pradesh 22508275 51505252000 Uttarakhand 825615 1699022000 West Bengal 703955 2815820000 Total 95067601 206677566000 Overview Of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List 2022 | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें scheme name Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme List started by by central government beneficiary small and marginal farmers of the country Objective providing financial assistance to farmers official website https://www.pmkisan.gov.in/ type of plan central government scheme the gain Financial assistance of Rs.6000 date started 1-12-2018 Number of beneficiaries included for the fifth installment 8.69 crore 6th installment start date 10 April 2020 7th installment start date 25 December 2020 8th installment release date 14 May 2021 9th installment release date 9 Aug 2021 Tenth installment release date 1 January 2022 Amount released in April 2020 7,384 crore PM Kisan Samman Registration Form Click here PM Kisan Samman Beneficiary Status click here Check Beneficiary List Click here Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Application Form Click here As you all know that the amount of the eighth installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List has been released. This eighth installment amount has been transferred to the account of more than 9 crore 50 lakh farmers. This amount is about 20000 crores. If the amount of the eighth installment has not arrived in your account, then you will have to file a complaint about it. You can register this complaint by contacting the helpline number or you can also register your complaint by writing an email. The helpline number is 011-24300606/ 011-23381092 and the email id is [email protected]. PM Kisan’s HELDEX email can be contacted only from Monday to Friday. Apart from this, the beneficiary can also register a complaint by contacting the accountant or agriculture officer of his area. Get 4000 rupees by registering eligible farmers The amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s eighth installment has been released by the Central Government. Through this eighth installment, Rs 20000 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 9.5 crore farmers. All those farmers who have not yet registered under this scheme can get the eighth installment amount and the next month’s new installment by getting registered. Farmers will have to get the registration done before 30 June 2021. If the farmers are registered by June 30, 2021, then in July they will be given the amount of the eighth installment and in August they will also be given the amount of the new installment. In this way, about ₹4000 will be provided to the farmers within 2 months.

Under this scheme, the amount of the first installment of the year is transferred between December 1 and March 31. The amount of the second installment is transferred between April 1 and July 31 and the amount of the third installment is transferred between August 1 and November 30 in the account of farmers.

If you are registered under this scheme and the amount of benefit is not reaching your account then you can contact the helpline number. Or you can also write an email. The helpline numbers are 1800 11 55266, 155261, 011–23381092 and 0120–6025109. The email id is [email protected] . A total amount of Rs 135000 crore has been spent so far. Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched on 1st December 2018. Through which financial assistance of ₹ 6000 is provided to the farmers every year in three relationships. So far, an amount of 135000 crores has been spent through this scheme. Due to which 11 crore farmers have benefited. Out of which an amount of Rs 60000 crore has been transferred to the account of farmers during the Corona period. This scheme was started under Digital India Initiative to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers. About 12 crore farmers are being provided the benefit of this scheme. All those farmers who have received the amount of the 8th installment need not apply separately to get the amount of the 9th installment. The amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List 9th installment will be transferred to his account by the government itself. In case of ineligibility, the amount provided will be recovered As you all know, farmers are provided ₹6000 per year through Kisan Samman Nidhi List. This amount is provided to the farmers in three installments of ₹2000 each. It has been seen by the government from the last few installments that many farmers are not eligible for this scheme or are fake but still they are getting the benefit of this scheme. The benefit of this scheme will not be provided to all such farmers in the coming time. For this, all the farmers will be investigated by the government. In many states, a large number of such farmers have emerged who are getting the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana but they are not eligible for this scheme.

For all such farmers, instructions have been given by the Central Government to the State Government to recover the money provided under this scheme from the ineligible farmers and ensure that no ineligible farmer gets the benefit of this scheme in the coming time. be provided. Ineligible farmers will be screened through field verification किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – Field verification will be done to ensure that the ineligible farmers do not get the benefit of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List. So that only those farmers who will be able to get the benefit of this scheme are eligible for this scheme. All the information that the farmer attaches with his application will now be physically verified. During the physical verification, the land records of the farmer in the revenue, verification of the related checks of non-taxpayer, etc. will be done. After which it will be decided whether the farmer will be further provided the benefit of this scheme or not. If during the investigation it is found that you are not eligible for Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, then action will be taken to recover the amount deposited in your account so far. During the last installment, 33 lakh such farmers were found who were not eligible for this scheme. Instructions have been given by the Central Government that the benefit of this scheme should be extended to only those farmers whose name is Khasra in the field. Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme 7th Installment किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – It was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the amount of the seventh installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This amount has been sent to the farmers’ account on the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A video conferencing was organized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 December 2020. Through this video conferencing, he talked to the farmers. He told that more than Rs 18000 crore has been sent to the accounts of 9 crore farmers of the country. This amount has been transferred from the bank account of the farmers through a single click. So far, under this scheme, more than Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand crores have been transferred to the accounts of farmers. He also told that no commission has been charged for transferring this amount to the farmers’ bank. No cut has been made and no manipulation has been done. Using technology, this amount has been transferred to the account of farmers.

He also told that this amount is transferred to the farmers after their registration by the state government and after verification of their bank accounts.

and after verification of their bank accounts. It was also told by the Prime Minister that all the state governments across the country are linked to the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana list. But the Government of West Bengal has not implemented this scheme in West Bengal. The farmers there are not getting the benefit of this scheme. 700000 farmers of West Bengal are deprived of this scheme.

Under this scheme, 230000 farmers of West Bengal had applied but the state government has stopped the verification process. Beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will get the benefit of Maandhan Yojana किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – As you all know, financial assistance of ₹ 6000 per year is provided by the government through the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. So far 7 installments have been provided under this scheme. The amount of the eighth installment will be deposited in the account of the beneficiary farmers in April 2021. Now all the beneficiaries of this scheme can also get the benefit of Kisan Maandhan Yojana of ₹ 36000 annually. Kisan Maandhan Yojana is a type of pension scheme. Under this scheme, an amount of ₹ 3000 is paid every month after attaining the age of 60 years. Beneficiaries of this scheme do not need to submit any separate document to get this benefit. Kisan Credit Cardholders can also take advantage of this scheme. To get the benefit, the option of contribution has to be selected किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – About 11 crore PM Kisan Nidhi account holders do not even need to spend money separately to get the benefit of Kisan Maandhan Yojana, nor do they need to submit any separate documents. If the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana want to get the benefit of Maandhan Yojana, then they have to select the option of contribution. This selection can be done by visiting the nearest kiosk center. If you choose the contribution, then the monthly installment of Man Dhan Yojana will be deducted from the ₹ 6000 you get annually and after completing 60 years of age, you can also get ₹ 36000 annually ₹ 6000 of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. can do. किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – Those citizens who are not getting the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can also take advantage of Maandhan Yojana. All those farmers whose age is between 18 to 40 years can get the benefit of Kisan Maandhan Yojana. To get the benefit of this scheme, the beneficiary should not have more than 2 hectares of land. Depending on the age of the beneficiary, he will have to pay a premium ranging from ₹ 55 to ₹ 200. Purpose of Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme List किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – Samman Nidhi Yojana has been started to provide financial assistance to the farmers of the country. Through this scheme, financial assistance of ₹ 6000 per year is provided to the farmers of the country. Which is provided in three installments of ₹ 2000. Through this scheme, the farmers of the country will become self-reliant and empowered. Proper crop health and proper crop yield will be ensured through Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Along with this, the standard of living of the farmers will also improve and they will get a better livelihood. Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme List Budget Announcement किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – The government had set a target of doubling the income of farmers by the year 2022. Union Budget has been announced by the Finance Minister of our country Nirmala Sitharaman on 1st February 2021. It has been announced by the Finance Minister that through this budget, the income of farmers will be doubled by the year 2022. Under the Union Budget 2021, many announcements have been made by the government in the interest of farmers. A budget of Rs 1,31,531 crore has been set for the Ministry of Agriculture Welfare for the financial year 2021. This budget is 5.63% more than last time. Half of the allocated amount will be spent on Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. A budget of 65000 crores has been earmarked under this scheme. Along with this, funds will also be made available by the government for Agri Infra Fund, Irrigation Program, Agricultural Research, etc. The agriculture credit target has also been announced by the government to 16.5 lakh crore. The second anniversary of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched on 24 February 2019 by the Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi. It has been 2 years since this scheme was started. Till now many farmers have been benefited from this scheme. About 11.64 lakh farmer families have been benefited through Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Through this scheme, farmers are becoming self-reliant and their economic condition is also improving. Under this scheme ₹, 6000 is transferred to the account of farmers through three installments. This installment is ₹ 2000. Under this scheme, the installment amount is transferred to the account of farmers every 4 months. All those farmers whose name is recorded in the land record can take advantage of this scheme. Some new guidelines of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 8th installment So far, 7 installments have been provided by the government to the farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 8th installment will be provided to the beneficiaries of this scheme by the end of May. All such farmers who are not eligible for this scheme will have to return the money received under this scheme. The ineligible farmers could not take advantage of this scheme in the future, so some new guidelines have been issued by the government which is as follows. Mutation is necessary: To bring transparency under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the government has made mutation necessary. Now the farmer will be able to take advantage of this scheme only if he has agricultural land allotted in his name. All those farmers who were availing the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana based on LPC in their grandfather’s great-grandfather’s land will not be provided the benefit of the scheme. Mutation has been made mandatory to avail of the benefits of this scheme. These new rules will not affect the old beneficiaries. It is also mandatory to give a plot number: To take advantage of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, it has also been made mandatory to have a plot number. Many farmers in our country have joint land and are getting the benefit of this scheme based on Khatiani land. All these farmers will have to get their share of land in their name. Only then he will be able to take advantage of this scheme. All those farmers who are making new registration for Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will also have to write their plot number in the application form. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 7th Installment किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – As you all know, every year financial assistance is provided by the government to the farmers. This financial assistance is ₹ 6000. Which is provided by the government in 2000-2000 installments. So far, six kisses have been provided by the government under this scheme. The sixth installment was provided in August. Now preparations are on to provide the seventh installment to the farmers by the government. The seventh installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will start releasing on 25 December 2020. All those farmers who have applied under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will get the seventh installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in their bank accounts. The seventh installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and the last installment of this year will be sent by the government to the farmers’ account on 25 December 2020.

The government will announce this through video conferencing on 25 December 2020 at noon.

In this video conferencing, the installment amount will be transferred to the bank account of the farmers.

Under the seventh scheme of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, 18000 crore rupees will be transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers.

About 9 crore farmers will benefit from this financial assistance.

During the event, the government will also talk to the farmers of different states listen to their problems, and try to solve them.

pmkisan.gov.in New List 2022 |किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें

The small and marginal farmers of the country who have not yet applied under this scheme should apply in this scheme as soon as possible and then see their name in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana New List 2022 and take advantage of this scheme. Under this list, financial assistance will also be provided by the government to small and marginal farmers having land up to 2 hectares. All the farmers can easily check their name in the beneficiary list through the internet sitting at home. How you Pradhanmantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List 2022 can see your name know we have below. You can easily check your name in the list by following the steps given below.

Validity of beneficiary list | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें

The list of beneficiaries will be provided to the central government by the state governments and union territories. In such a situation, it will be the responsibility of the governments of all the states and union territories to verify the eligibility of the farmers. The list of beneficiaries provided by the states and union territories will be valid for 1 year. After 1 year, the list of all eligible farmers will be provided again by the state. However, the names of those farmers who have been identified later can be uploaded on the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi portal by the states and union territories. All the states and union territories will have to update the names of eligible farmers on the portal from time to time.

transfer of profit

Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana list, financial assistance of ₹ 6000 is provided annually to all eligible farmers. This financial assistance is provided in installments of ₹ 2000 at an interval of 4 months. The implementation of this scheme is done through Aadhar linked electronic database. To get the benefit of this scheme, it is mandatory for the beneficiary to give his Aadhaar number. It is not mandatory to give Aadhaar numbers to Assam, Meghalaya, Jammu, and Kashmir till March 31, 2021. All these states will have to complete their Aadhaar enrollment by March 31, 2021. After this, the citizens of these states will also have to provide their Aadhaar number to take advantage of this scheme. States and Union Territories will have to ensure that no one beneficiary gets the money twice.

Under this scheme, the entire amount of benefit will be transferred by the central government to the account of the farmers through the state government. The central government will send the amount of profit to the account of the state government. The state government will transfer this amount to the account of all the farmers through direct benefit transfer. State and union territory governments will have to identify all eligible farmers and send the list of farmers to the central government.

Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Implementation | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें

The database of all eligible farmers will be prepared by the state government.

It will be the responsibility of the state government to identify all the eligible farmers.

A self-declaration form will be filled by the state government from the eligible beneficiaries which will also contain an undertaking.

In this undertaking, consent will be taken by the beneficiary to use the Aadhaar number for verification of eligibility.

The land ownership system available in the state will be used to identify the beneficiary.

Land records of all states should be clear.

The list of all eligible beneficiaries will be published at the village level.

Apart from this, all the farmer families who are eligible but are not being provided the benefit of the scheme will be provided an opportunity to represent their case.

The list of eligible farmers will be uploaded by the states on the PM Kisan portal.

This is how money is transferred in the account of farmers | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, financial assistance is provided to the farmers by the government . This financial assistance is provided by the central government to the farmers only when the state government verifies the farmers. This verification is done by finding the correct farmers’ revenue records, Aadhar number, and bank account. Farmers cannot take advantage of this scheme until they are verified by the state government. When the state government verifies the farmers, then a fund transfer order is issued by the state government. After this, the central government sends money to the farmers’ account through direct benefit transfer.

Kisan Samman Nidhi 6th Installment Check Status Online List

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – As you, all know, under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the central government provides financial assistance of ₹ 6000 every year to the farmers. Which the central government provides in three installments of two thousand rupees. This financial assistance is provided by the central government at an interval of 4 months. The sixth installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has been sent to the account of all the beneficiary farmers by the Prime Minister of our country, Shri Narendra Modi, today on 9th August 2020 at 11:00 am.

Under PM Kisan’s sixth installment, an amount of Rs 17000 crore has been sent by the central government to the bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers. The amount of PM Kisan Sixth Installment has been transferred by the Central Government through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) would have gone

Important changes in Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें

When the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was started informally, it was stipulated in its eligibility conditions that only those farmers who have 2 hectares of land would be able to take advantage of this scheme, but the central government has abolished this limit. Have given. Due to this the benefit of this scheme will increase from 12 crore farmers to 14.5 farmers.

According to sources in the Union Agriculture Ministry, under PM Kisan’s fifth installment of April 2020, an amount of about Rs 18000 crore has been sent to the accounts of a total of 9 crore farmers. Till April 10, 2020, it has been confirmed by the Central Government to send any amount of ₹ 14000 to the bank accounts of 7 crore farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer. And now under the year 2020-21, PM Kisan’s sixth installment amounting to Rs 17000 crore has been sent to the bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers.

PM Kisan Pehchan Patra | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें –

The central government is preparing to create a Unique Farmer ID ie identity card for the farmers of the country. Officials of the Union Ministry of Agriculture have told that PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and other There is a plan to link the data of the schemes with the land records database being maintained by the states. Based on this database, a unique Kisan Identity Card of the farmers will be made. With the help of this farmer identity card, the farmers of the country will be able to easily take advantage of the scheme run by the farmers. After the computerization of the land records database, the verification of those applying to take advantage of any scheme will become easy.

Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Ineligible Farmers

Those farmers who are posted on the constitutional posts.

Zilla Panchayat Member.

Councilor.

MLA.

Former or current MP.

State or Central Government employees.

Pensioners.

Income tax farmers.

PM Kisan ID Card Beneficiary

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – First of all, about 10 crore farmers registered under the PM-Kisan scheme will be covered for the Kisan ID card. It includes tenant farmers, agricultural laborers, sharecroppers, tenants, poultry farmers, livestock keepers, fishermen, beekeepers, gardeners, shepherds. Individuals engaged in various agro-related occupations such as silkworm rearing, vermiculture, and agroforestry are also farmers. These will also be included. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the information about Aadhaar, bank account numbers, and their revenue records of about 10 crore farmer families have been collected with the central government. If the idea of ​​making an identity card by combining this database is realized, then the work of the farmers will become very easy.

Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme 2022

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 6000 will be provided annually to the small and marginal farmers of the country from the central government. An amount of Rs 6000 to be given to the farmers by the government will be provided in three equal installments. In the budget of 2019, a budget of Rs 75,000 crore was given for the Kisan Samman Yojana. But a small number of farmers were verified, so this year in the Budget 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture has asked for a budget of only Rs 60,000 crore to give money to the farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, 12 crore small and marginal farmers will be included. About 9.5 crore farmers have registered under the scheme, out of which about 7.5 crore farmers have been verified through Aadhaar.

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – A new update is issued by the Central Government under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List. Under this scheme, the farmers of the country who are eligible beneficiaries will have to get their Kisan Credit Card made under this scheme . All eligible beneficiaries of the country will have to go to their bank and fill out a Kisan Credit Card form. Where you have an account with Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under the Pradhanmantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2022 , banks have been instructed to issue KCC within 14 days of receiving the complete application from the farmers. To get the benefit of this scheme, the beneficiary has to generate his own Kisan Credit Card.

kisan credit card application form

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – The Central Government announced the facility of Kisan Credit Card scheme for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiaries recently on 24 February 2020, the beneficiaries who want to take Kisan Credit Card under this scheme can easily avail Kisan Credit Card. can apply within the scheme. The process of applying for a Kisan Credit Card for PM Kisan beneficiaries has been kept very simple and their verification work will also be done very easily. With the credit card received under this scheme, the beneficiary will be able to easily get the facilities of the Kisan Credit Card with a limit of Rs 1.6 lakh.

If you are also a beneficiary under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, then you can apply for Kisan Credit Card Scheme, for this, you have to download the application form given by us and submit it to the concerned office.

how to check money in account | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें –

If you are the 1st beneficiary under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana list and want to check the amount in your account, then let us tell you how you can check this order has been given by the central government to all the nationalized banks. That he should inform all the farmers through SMS on their mobile number that money has been distributed in their account under PM Kisan Yojana, if your mobile number is linked to your account, then automatically you will get SMS as soon as the money is deposited in the account will go If in any case, you do not get the message, then you can go to your respective bank and get your account information.

Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Mobile App

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – The Central Government has started Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List Mobile App. This app has been launched to provide facility to the farmers of the country to apply under the scheme, view the application status etc. can. You can download this app from Google Play Store. However, during this time it has to be kept in mind that this app is not fake. Download only apps with official confirmation. Download only the one on which PMKISAN goals will appear. So far more than 10 lakh people have downloaded this app. People of the country can get information about the status of their applications through this app.

Some highlights of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें

This scheme run for the farmers is 100% funded by the government.

This scheme is working for the farmers from 01 December 2018.

Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 6000 is provided to every farmer by the government in three installments i.e. after every 4 months, ₹ 2000 is deposited by the government in the account of the farmers.

Beneficiaries under the scheme are selected by the government and the central government.

This amount is given through direct bank transfer in the account of farmers.

Before registering under the scheme, every farmer will have to approach the local Patwari / Revenue Officer / Nodal Officer (PM-Kisan) nominated by the government.

The Common Service Center has been authorized to register farmers for the scheme on payment of fees.

Farmers can also self-register themselves through Farmers Corner in the portal.

Farmers can also edit their name in the PM-Kisan database as per their Aadhaar database/card through Farmers Corner in the portal.

Every farmer can know the status of his payment through PM Kisan Portal.

Benefits of Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme List 2022 | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें

Interested beneficiaries of the country want to see their name in this Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List 2022.

So they don’t need to go anywhere. Now farmers can easily see their name in the list through an online portal sitting at home.

The farmers whose names will appear in this list will be provided assistance of Rs 6000 in 3 equal installments.

The amount given by the government will be directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary.

Through this scheme, to provide better livelihood to the farmers doing farming and to make the farmers self-dependent and empowered.

On this portal, under the new list of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana , the names of beneficiaries of rural and urban areas have been released.

, the names of beneficiaries of rural and urban areas have been released. 6000 rupees will be given for the next 5 years to the beneficiaries who are included in the list of rural and urban areas.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Transferred Amount Figures | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें

Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, so far, the amount of benefit has been transferred directly to the account of 11.47 lakh beneficiaries.

Dec-Mar 2020-21 9,17,35,253 Aug- Nov 2020-21 10,20,98,704 Apr-July 2020-2021 10,47,60,423 Dec-Mar 2019-20 8,94,52,175 Aug-Nov 2019-20 8,75,72,395 Apr-July 2019-20 6,63,16,797 Dec-Mar 2018-19 3,16,01,225

Disturbances in the account of 70 lakh farmers | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें

Due to the discrepancy in the account of the farmers, the installment amount has not reached their account. If you are also one of those farmers, then rectify your mistake immediately. You will not need to go anywhere for this. You just need your mobile and need to download PM Kisan App . You can also rectify your mistake through the official website. You can rectify your mistake by following the procedure given below.

First of all you have to go to the official website of PM Kisan Scheme.

Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to go to the farmer’s corner and select the option of Aadhaar details.

Now you have to enter your Aadhar number and fill the captcha code and click on submit button.

Now you can fix whatever is wrong with your account.

If you have an error in your name, you can fix it

If there is any other discrepancy then you have to contact the accountant or the agriculture department.

List is valid for 1 year only

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – The list of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is valid only for 1 year. The list is then updated. Because many times it happens that farmers sold their land or bought some land. In this situation the eligibility varies. The government updates this list every year to prevent misuse of this scheme. So that the benefit of this scheme reaches only those farmers who are eligible for this scheme. And all those people who have been out of the eligibility of this scheme, they could not misuse this scheme.

Eligibility of Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

In this scheme, public representatives doing government jobs, people coming under the purview of income tax are not included. But some people do not cultivate their cultivable land, but they can also get the benefit of this scheme.

People connected as class IV or employees or multi-tasking staff can register themselves under this.

If someone uses the cultivable land for anything else, then he will not get the benefit of this scheme.

The farmer who does not cultivate his cultivable land is left barren, even then he will not get the benefit of this scheme. However, this scheme will be available to both the cultivating land or whether it is in the village or the city, both will benefit from it.

If a beneficiary farmer dies, then his land is transferred in the name of the family members, then they will be able to get this benefit if that land is sold to someone else, then only the person concerned will get the benefit of the scheme in whose name the land is Will be

Ineligible Categories under PM Kisan Yojana

past and present holders of constitutional posts

Former and present Ministers / Ministers of State and former/present members of Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha / State Legislative Assemblies / State Legislative Councils, former and present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, former and present Mayors of District Panchayats.

All serving or retired officers and employees of Central / State Government Ministries / Offices / Departments and its field units, Central or State PSUs and attached offices / Autonomous Institutions and regular employees of local bodies under the Government

All superannuated/retired pensioners whose monthly pension does not exceed Rs. 10,000/- is more

All persons paying income tax in the last assessment year

Professionals such as doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, and architects are registered with and practice professional bodies.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Rejected List

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – The farmers of the country whose application form has gone wrong and their applications have been rejected due to the mistake in the application form. The list of these rejected applications has been released online. People whose name did not appear in the beneficiary list and they want to see their name, then they can check the rejected list. The farmers whose names will come under this postponed list will have to apply online again under this scheme correctly. After that, you have to check your name under the beneficiary list. Only then he will be able to take advantage of this scheme.

Due to rejection of application

As you all know, so far more than 8 crore farmers have been benefited under this scheme. The aim of the center is that every poor farmer of the country should get the benefit of this scheme. The farmers whose names have been rejected under this scheme can apply online to reap the benefits of this scheme and can avail the benefit of Rs 6000 given by the government to the farmers for 5 years. There are many reasons for the rejection of the applications made by the farmers under this scheme like

Farmer’s age should be less than 18 years.

Giving some wrong information in Khasra Khatauni

Wrong entry of bank account number by farmer or wrong filling of IFSC code.

Any error while filling the application form.

Farmer’s account is valid or closed.

You have entered the name of the bank but you have entered the IFSC code of another bank.

Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List- PM Kisan Sta t us

Interested beneficiaries of the country who want to see their name in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List 2021 , then they should follow the method given below.

First of all the beneficiary has to go to the official website of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department . After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page, you will see the option of Farmer Corner. You have to click on this option. In this option you will see the option of Beneficiary List , you have to click on this option.

After clicking on the option the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you have to select some information like state, district, sub district block, village, etc.

After filling in all the information, you have to click on the button of Get Report. After clicking on the button the next page will open in front of you. The beneficiary list will open on this page.

Now you can see your name in this list.

Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary Status Or Payment Status

People of the state who want to see Beneficiary Status, then they should follow the steps given below.

Firstly the application has to go to the official website of the scheme. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page you will see the option of Farmer Corner . You will see the option of Beneficiary status from this option . You have to click on this option.

After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you. If you want to see Beneficiary Status on this page, then you can check it with the help of Aadhar Number, Mobile Number, Account Number.

on this page, then you can check it with the help of Aadhar Number, Mobile Number, Account Number. You have to click on any one of these and then click on Go Data. After this, the beneficiary status will open in front of you.

The process of viewing information to the farmers of the village

First of all, you have to go to the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the Dashboard option.

option. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to enter the following information.

state

District

sub-district

Village

After this, you have to click on the option of show.

Now the Village Dashboard will open in front of you.

Through this dashboard, you can view Village Status, Payment Status, Aadhar Authentication Status, and Online Registration Status.

You can select the option as per your requirement.

After this, the list of all the farmers will open in front of you.

PM Kisan Self Registered/CSC Farmer Online Check

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the scheme. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page, you have to click on the option of Status of Self Registered/CSC Farmers from the option of Farmers Corner. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you.

You have to fill in your Aadhar number, Image code, Captcha code, etc.

etc. After filling in all the information, you have to click on the Search button.

button. After this you will see the current status of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana below.

Process to check pending for approval at state district level

Financial assistance of ₹ 6000 is provided to the farmers through the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. So far 9 installments have been provided under this scheme. 14 crore farmers across the country are getting the benefit of this scheme, but many farmers are not getting the benefit of this scheme even after applying. On checking the application status, the message of Pending for Approval at State District Level comes. This problem is coming with many farmers. This problem can be fixed very easily and the benefit of the Kisan Samman Nidhi List can be obtained. If you are not getting the benefit of this scheme then you can check the status of your application through the following process.

First of all you have to go to the official website of Kisan Samman Nidhi List.

of Kisan Samman Nidhi List. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the option of Status of Self Registered / CSC Farmer.

Now you have to enter your aadhaar number and image text.

After that, you have to click on the search option.

Now you will get the status of the application (pending approval at the State/District level) openly.

In this way, you will be able to check the status of the application.

Process for rectification of status pending for approval at State/District level

First of all, you have to go to the nearest Tehsil or Block.

A nodal officer has been posted in each office by the central government. This nodal officer will solve all the problems related to the scheme.

You will have to take all your documents like photos, bank passbooks, documents related to land, aadhar card, mobile number etc. to the nodal officer.

Now you have to submit all these documents to the nodal officer.

Your documents will be verified by the Nodal Officer.

After verification, the process of your application will be started.

The amount of benefit will be provided to you within 30 to 45 days of application.

Validity of list of beneficiaries

The beneficiary list of farmers will be valid for 1 year under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme provided by the states and union territories . The facility has been provided by the Central Government to the State and Union Territory Governments to update the list of all the beneficiaries who have been identified later. The state and union territory governments have been asked by the government to implement a mechanism under which the details of beneficiaries will be updated due to change in land records. This updation can be done even after uploading the list of all farmers.

Samman Nidhi Yojana list will be withdrawn from ineligible farmers, the number of lakhs will be returned

All the eligible farmers of the country are availing the benefits of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. But among these farmers, some farmers pay income tax and are not eligible for this scheme. All those income tax paying farmers who are not eligible for this scheme will have to return the amount of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This information is being provided by the government to all the farmers. If anyone does not return the amount of this scheme, then action will be taken against them by the department. All those farmers who want to return the amount have been instructed to come to the office with a passbook and Aadhar card.

The amount received under PM Kisan Yojana can be refunded through both online and offline means. The recovery list of all the ineligible farmers has been released by the government on the official website. For all those farmers who were not eligible under this scheme, even then they have taken advantage of this scheme, it is mandatory to return the amount of benefit to them.

Kisan Samman Yojana 20 lakh ineligible farmers will have to refund

The benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has been provided to all eligible farmers. But along with this, some farmers are not eligible for this scheme but still they have taken advantage of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. There are more than 20 lakh such farmers who have taken advantage of this scheme even in the event of being ineligible. Rs 1,364 crore has been paid to these 20.48 lakh ineligible farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. All those farmers who took advantage of this scheme even in the event of being ineligible will have to return the amount received under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

You will have to go to that bank and give information about the account in which you have received the money from the Kisan Samman Nidhi list and the bank will deduct money from your account. Even if you do not have money in your bank account, you will still have to pay this amount by depositing money in your bank account. Apart from this, the money of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can also be returned through the website of Bharat Kosh through online medium.

By going to the Bharatkosh website, you have to click on the option of Quick Payment.

After which a new page will open in front of you. In which you have to choose Agriculture in the Ministry / Department.

After this you can return the money by following the payment steps.

Process of refund of money under Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

First of all, you have to go to the official website of Kisan Bharatkosh.

of Kisan Bharatkosh. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link of Quick Payment.

After this you have to select the ministry and the bus.

In Ministry, you have to select Agriculture and in Purpose you have to select PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Refund .

Now you have to click on the Next button.

After this a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to enter the asked information.

Now you have to enter the amount of money you want to refund.

After that you have to click on the Next button.

Now you have to enter your Aadhar Number, Mobile Number, PAN Number, Email ID, etc., and click on the Next button.

etc., and click on the Next button. Now if you click on Next then all your information will be saved. Once you click on the bank, check whether all the information entered by you is correct or not.

If all the information entered by you is correct then you have to click on the Next button.

Now you have to click on the confirm button.

A new page will open in which you will have to select your bank and the bank from which the installment was sent by the government.

Now you have to select your payment method.

Captcha code has to be entered

Tick ​​the declaration form given below and click on the play button.

Now you have to enter your credit card number, CVV number etc.

After that, you have to click on Pay Now button.

In this way you will be able to refund.

Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Recovery

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, 11 crore farmers are being benefited. But there are many farmers among them who are not eligible for this scheme, yet they are taking advantage of this scheme. The amount of benefit will be recovered by the government from all those farmers who are not eligible for Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The recovery process has been started by the government. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Recovery List has been released on the official website. All those farmers who have got the benefit even in the event of being ineligible under this scheme will have to return the installment amount.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Registration

If you also want to register under PM Kisan Yojana and want to take advantage of the scheme, then you can easily do your successful registration by visiting the Farmer Registration Portal but before registering you have to check your eligibility, for this you have to All the eligibility criteria given on the portal have to be read carefully

by visiting the Farmer Registration Portal but before registering you have to check your eligibility, for this you have to All the eligibility criteria given on the portal have to be read carefully First of all, the farmer who wants to register under the scheme will have to go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana.

After this, under Farmer Corner, you will see an option named New Farmer Registration .

After clicking on this option, you will be asked for Aadhar number i.e. after filling the Aadhar number as well as after creating all the requested information, click on the submit button.

A new registration form will open in front of you in which you have to fill all the information correctly and submit it

After successful registration, take a print out of the application form and save it for future reference.

How to edit Aadhaar Failure Records?

If the farmers of the country want to edit the Aadhaar Failure Records, then they should follow the method given below.

Firstly the applicant has to visit the official website of PM Kisan.

After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page, you will see the option to Edit Aadhaar Failure Records .

You have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the option of Edit Aadhaar Failure Record .

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you have to select the category.

The category is something like this. aadhar number account number mobile number farmer name

After that you have to enter the asked information.

Now you have to click on the search option.

After this your form will open in front of you.

You can make any amendments you want in this form.

After that you have to click on submit option.

In this way you will be able to modify the Aadhar failure record.

Beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will get the benefit of Kisan Credit Card

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – Through this scheme, the facility of credit is made available to the farmers. So that farmers can fulfill their needs in time. Farmers do not even need to submit any kind of security to get Kisan Credit Card. The main objective of starting this scheme is to save the farmers from paying huge interest.

Now Kisan Credit Card Scheme has been linked with Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. All those farmers who are beneficiaries of this scheme do not even need to complete KYC for Kisan Credit Card.

They just have to fill a form by visiting the official website of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. After which they will be given Kisan Credit Card.

If you are a beneficiary of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, then you can also get the benefit of the Kisan Credit Card Scheme very easily.

How to download Kisan Credit Card Form?

First of all, the beneficiaries have to visit the official website of PM Kisan. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page, you will see the option to download KCC form in the section for farmers, you have to click on this option.

in the section for farmers, you have to click on this option. After this, the next page will open in front of you, on this page you will have to click on the option of go to pmkisan, then the first website of PM Kisan will open in front of you.

Here you will see the option of PM Kisan Beneficiaries With Kisan Credit card, you have to click on this option. And then the PDF of which credit card application form will open in front of you. After that you have to download the KCC Application Form PDF .

. All the information has to be filled and the form application form has to be submitted by visiting your nearest bank.

After verification of your form, you will be provided with Kisan Credit Card.

How to check Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana List through Mobile App?

Under this scheme, the central government has started a mobile app to benefit the farmers of the country in an easy way. Get beneficiary status, registration status, helpline no. Candidates can check the list and payment status through the steps given below. You can download the mobile app by following the steps given below.

First of all the beneficiary has to go to the play store on his android mobile.

After going to the Play Store, you have to download the PMKISAN GoI application in the search bar .

After downloading the application, open the application. After clicking on the open button, the home page will open in front of you.

You will see all the services available on the app. Like Check Beneficiary Status , Edit Aadhaar Details, Self Registered Farmer Status, New Farmer registration, About the scheme, PM-Kisan Helpline etc.

You can get information about any of these.

pmkisan.gov.in Portal- Kisan Samman Nidhi Website

On this Kisan Samman Nidhi Website , the Central Government is providing many types of facilities to the farmer brothers of the country. Through this online portal, the people of the country can get more information related to the scheme and on this pmkisan.gov.in portal , farmers of the country can register themselves by visiting the Farmers Corner option and check the status of their application, You can search your name in the beneficiary list and download PM Kisan mobile app. On this online portal, farmers of the country can easily apply under this scheme and can take advantage of the scheme.

What is Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana FTO Generated

The amount of the seventh installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will soon be transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers. Friends, when you check your name in the beneficiary list under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, many times you come across writing FTO is generated and payment confirmation is pending. If you have recently checked your beneficiary list and FTO generated is coming on it, then do not panic, FTO means Fund Transfer Order. So friends, if FTO is coming in the beneficiary list by writing this generated then the state government has ensured the correctness of all the information provided by you such as aadhar number, bank account number, IFSC code etc. and the installment amount is ready and Will be sent to your account soon.

Meaning of RFT sign by state

When you check your payment status by visiting the official website of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, you will see RFT sign by state. It means Request for Transfer. It means that the state government has checked all the data of the beneficiary and all the data provided by the beneficiary has been found correct. After this, the state government is requested to send the installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to the beneficiary’s account from the central government.

Kisan Rath Mobile App

As you know that there is an outbreak of coronavirus in the whole country, due to which the central government has locked down the whole of India till May 3, due to this lockdown, the farmers of the country do not sell their crops. To overcome this problem, it has been launched by the country’s Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar ji to benefit the farmers of the country. Through this mobile app, farmers of the country can sell their crops online and traders can also see the details of crops through this mobile app. will not face the problem.

How to download Kisan Rath Mobile App?

You have to go to Google Play Store on your mobile. After going to Google Play Store, you have to search Kisan Rath in the search bar .

After this you have to download Kisan Rath App .

Let us tell you that there are other such apps on Google Play Store but you have to install only the app made by NIC eGov which is made by Ministry of Agriculture, Central Government.

In this way you can easily download Kisan Rath App.

pmkisan.gov.in Login

The login option has been given on the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, on this option the officials of the country can login. Today we will tell you about the process of login below. which we have given below.

First of all you have to go to the official website. After visiting the official website , the home page will open in front of you.

, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page you will see the login option. You have to click on this option. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you.

On this page you have to fill your User ID and Paasword, Image Code etc. After filling all the information, you have to click on the submit button. In this way your login will be done.

How to do updation of self-registration?

Interested beneficiaries of the country who want to do the updation of self-registration, then follow the steps given below.

First of all you have to go to the official website of the scheme. After going to the official website, the home will open in front of you.

You have to click on the option of Farmer Corner , out of this option you have to click on the option of Updation of Self Registration .

After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you will have to fill the asked information like aadhar number, captcha code, image code etc.

You have to click on the Search button. In this way, the beneficiary can do the updating of self-registration.

Record preparation process through PM Kisan Portal

The login credentials will be approved by the state administration and district administration.

The list of farmers available on PM Kisan Portal will be available at Block/Tehsil/Taluka level official login.

Search facility will also be available for farmers. Farmers can be searched on PM Kisan portal through farmers’ name, Aadhar number or mobile number. If the details of any farmer are not found in the list, the facility of adding new farmer’s details will also be made available.

The verified list will be e-signed by the district level or block/ tehsil/ taluka level officials.

State Nodal Officer will submit district wise e-signed list of eligible farmers to DC and MW through PM Kisan Portal.

Methods of Transfer of Benefits

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, financial assistance of ₹ 6000 will be provided to the beneficiary farmer every year.

The amount will be provided in 3 installments which will be given at an interval of 4 months.

The first installment will be given between April and July, the second installment will be given between August and November and the third installment will be given between December and March.

The implementation of the Aadhaar link will be done through electronic data which will contain information of all the family members who are covered under the land records.

It is mandatory to provide Aadhar number to avail the benefits of the scheme. Without the Aadhar number, the benefit of this scheme will not be provided.

Aadhar number is not mandatory for Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu & Kashmir. Because the Aadhaar card of many citizens there is not made. It is not mandatory for citizens of these three states to provide Aadhaar number till March 31, 2021.

The list of beneficiary farmers will be authenticated and uploaded by all the states and union territories and through this list, the amount will be electronically transferred from the state account to the beneficiary account on the basis of the beneficiary’s account number and IFSC code.

Financial assistance under this scheme will be transferred to the account of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer.

It is mandatory for all the States and Union Territories to ensure that all the beneficiaries have registered their details on the Kisan Samman Nidhi Portal.

It is also mandatory by the Union Territory and State Government to ensure that the details uploaded by the farmers are correct or not.

The funds of the beneficiaries of this scheme will be transferred by the central government to the state government.

this scheme will be transferred by the central government to the state government. The funds will have to reach the beneficiaries to the state governments at the earliest.

Implementation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें –

The list of beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be prepared by all the state governments.

Under this list, the name of the beneficiaries, age, gender, category, Aadhaar number, bank account number and mobile number will be there.

Under this scheme, it will be the responsibility of the state or union territory to identify the eligible farmer beneficiary.

All those states (Assam, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir) whose many citizens have not yet been issued Aadhaar numbers, will be asked to obtain details of optional documents such as ID card, NREGA job card, driving license etc. for identity verification. Aadhar number will be taken from those citizens of these states who have Aadhar card number.

It will be the responsibility of the state and union territory government to ensure that any beneficiary does not face any problem in receiving the payment.

If wrong bank details or incomplete bank details have been provided by the beneficiary then this matter will also be resolved at the earliest.

The existing land ownership system of the states will be used to identify the beneficiaries.

For this it is very important that the land records are clear and up-to-date.

The digitization of land records will also be done by the government and they will be linked with the Aadhaar number.

The list of all eligible beneficiaries will be made available at the district level.

All those farmer families who are eligible but they are not being provided the benefit of this scheme

They will be given an opportunity to represent their case.

Error rectification process through Help Helpdesk

Many times it happens that due to some wrong information provided by the farmer, the installment amount of farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is withheld. If you are also facing this problem, then you can rectify your mistake yourself through the help desk. For this, the applicant has to give correct information instead of wrong information. Given below is the procedure to rectify your mistake through the help desk.

First of all you have to go to the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi .

of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi . Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link of Help Desk .

Now you have to choose between your Aadhar Number, Account Number and Mobile Number.

After this, you have to enter the number you have chosen.

Now you have to click on the link of Get Details.

After this, your form will open in front of you.

You can modify whatever information you want to modify in this form.

Now you have to click on submit button.

The process to view query status | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें –

First of all you have to go to the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi .

of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi . Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link of Help Desk .

Now you have to click on the link of Know Query Status.

After this, you have to choose any one of your Aadhaar number, account number and mobile number .

. After this, you have to enter your chosen number and click on the link of Get Details.

The information related to the Grievance Status will be displayed on your computer screen.

Pending for approval at state district level correcting process

Many farmers are not getting the benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana due to some mistake in their information. Some of these farmers are also such that on checking the application status, they see PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Pending For Approval at State District Level written. Because of this, they are not getting the benefit of this scheme. You can solve this problem by following the procedure given below.

First of all you have to go to the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi .

of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi . Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link Status of Self Registered / CSC Farmer .

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to enter your Aadhaar number and image text.

Now you have to click on the search button.

After this, the status of your application pending approval at the state district level will be shown.

You have to take a printout of this page.

Now you have to go to your Tehsil or Block.

All your documents like photo, bank passbook, aadhar card application status print, etc. will have to go to the nodal officer.

Now you have to submit all these documents to the nodal officer.

The nodal officer will verify all your documents.

After this, your application process will be started.

You will be provided the benefit of this scheme within 30 to 45 days from the start of the application process.

Note: Let us tell you that pending approval at the state district level cannot be corrected through any online medium. You have to go to your tehsil and fix it through an offline process only.

Establishment of Project Monitoring Unit

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – A Project Monitoring Unit will be set up to monitor the Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme at the central level. This unit will closely monitor the implementation of the scheme. This unit will be headed by the Chief Executive Officer. Information related to this scheme will be disseminated to the eligible beneficiaries through Project Monitoring Unit and publicity of the scheme will also be done. Through this unit, nodal department will be formed for the implementation of Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in each state. All critical data will be integrated through Project Monitoring Unit. Through this unit, the amount of profit will be distributed to the state government through the central government.

Review, Monitoring, and Grievance Redressal Mechanism

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – There will be a review, monitoring, and grievance redressal mechanism at all national, state and district level for Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. At the national level, the review committee will be headed by the Cabinet Secretary. All complaints will be resolved within two weeks. A separate Redressal Monitoring Committee will also be constituted to look into all the complaints related to the implementation of the scheme. Beneficiaries of this scheme can register their complaints through both online and offline modes. Every effort will be made by the government to resolve all the complaints at the earliest.

csc login process | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें –

First of all you have to go to the official website of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana .

of . Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the option of CSC Login .

. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

You will need to enter your username and password on this page.

on this page. After that, you have to click on the option of Sign In.

In this way you will be able to login CSC.

Process to download letter/circular | किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें –

First of all, you have to visit the official website of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Now the home page will open in front of you.

After this you have to click on the option of Letter / Circular .

As soon as you click on this option a new page will open in front of you.

The list of all letters and circulars will be available on this page.

You have to click on the link as per your requirement.

After this, the letter / circular will open in front of you in the PDF file.

Now you have to click on the download option.

In this way, you will be able to download the letter/circular.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Physical Verification

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना ऑनलाइन चेक करें – All those farmers who want to get the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will have physical verification. The responsibility of which will be done by the Block Technical Manager of the block. This process of physical verification has started in many districts of Bihar. There are many farmers who are not eligible for this scheme, even then they are taking advantage of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. All such farmers will have to return the amount received under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The names of many eligible farmers are not in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana list. In this situation, all those people can register their complaint by contacting on the following contact number.

Helpline number 011-24300606

PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266

PM Kisan Helpline Number:155261

Kisan Landline Numbers: 011—23381092, 23382401

PM Kisan’s new helpline: 011-24300606

PM Kisan Helpline: 0120-6025109

E-mail ID: [email protected]

Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Helpline Number

The farmers of the country who have any problem related to this scheme, then can get the solution of their problem by contacting the helpline number given below. If due to any reason money does not come in your account under the Kisan Yojana, then you can get the information of your account with the help of the helpline number given.