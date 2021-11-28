00 – The New York Times

What could be the most important election in their country in more than a decade, Honduras will face a vote on Sunday to elect a new president, a political race plagued by violence and closely watched in Washington.

Problems such as violent crime and poverty are forcing Honduras to flee to the north, with candidates billing the race as an opportunity to change the country’s fortunes.

But since corruption appears to be embedded in the highest levels of power, political analysts say real change is unlikely.

Nevertheless, free and fair elections in Honduras, despite many problems, will be important for Central America, relieving the region’s anti-democratic turn. And the consequences could be devastating for the Biden administration.