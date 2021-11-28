00 – The New York Times
What could be the most important election in their country in more than a decade, Honduras will face a vote on Sunday to elect a new president, a political race plagued by violence and closely watched in Washington.
Problems such as violent crime and poverty are forcing Honduras to flee to the north, with candidates billing the race as an opportunity to change the country’s fortunes.
But since corruption appears to be embedded in the highest levels of power, political analysts say real change is unlikely.
Nevertheless, free and fair elections in Honduras, despite many problems, will be important for Central America, relieving the region’s anti-democratic turn. And the consequences could be devastating for the Biden administration.
Churshi race is seen in the polls. But if the opposition wins, Honduras will elect its first female president.
Here’s what you need to know about Honduras’ presidential election.
1) What is at stake for Honduras and the United States?
Poverty and violence are hampering the daily lives of most Honduras, with thousands fleeing to the United States, and many in the country are desperate for change.
After nearly eight years under the leadership of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, whose administration has been tainted by allegations of corruption, the country’s two main parties are promising a clean break.
For the opposition, Sunday’s election is the first time since 2009 that President Manuel Zelaya has been ousted. Left-leaning alliance with Shri. Under Hernandez’s leadership, democracy has been promised to end.
For the ruling National Party, the election represents an opportunity to re-establish some legitimacy after years of corrupt practices and widespread irregularities during the last election.
The election could have far-reaching consequences in Washington, where President Biden has so far hampered two of his key foreign policy priorities: controlling migration from Central America and fighting corruption there.
While the shadow of dictatorship hangs over neighboring countries, including Nicaragua and El Salvador, a free and fair election could create a small beacon of democratic hope in the region.
2) Who is running?
In Sunday’s fight, the charismatic mayor of the capital, Tegucigalpa, is pitted against the wife of a former president running for the country’s first female head of state.
Nasry Asfura, 63, better known as Sinner, which means “daddy” in Spanish, is a former businessman who has been mayor of Tegucigalpa since 2014. He has also served in the National Congress of Honduras, representing the national party.
Under the slogan “Daddy is Different”, Shri. Asfura is trying to distance himself from President Hernandez, who is a member of his party. But Mr. Asfura He has also been accused of corruption and embezzlement of public funds. The allegations, denied by Mr Asfura, are pending in court.
Mr Asfura has promised to create new jobs and improve the economy of the disabled Honduras, and his party accuses the opposition of being a communist with the aim of radically transforming the country.
His opponent is Xiaomara Castro, who is married to former leftist president Manuel Zelaya, who was ousted in a 2009 military coup. In the wake of her ouster, Ms Castro led a series of protests. Ms. Castro, 62, became the leading opposition candidate after several political parties rallied behind her in October.
Ms Castro has vowed to strengthen political ties with China, loosen Honduras’ prohibited abortion laws and improve Hondura’s economy by better managing the nation’s $ 13 billion debt.
Despite the administration’s efforts to paint her as a strong communist, Ms. Castro has won the support of the Honduran business sector by bringing respected technocrats into her financial team, as well as Mr. It has also appealed to more left-wing supporters of Zela.
3) Why was this campaign so deadly?
Political violence has long been a major part of Honduran elections, but this year has been particularly bloody, with nearly 30 candidates, activists and their relatives killed in the weeks leading up to Sunday’s election.
According to the United Nations, the number of deadly attacks on candidates and their supporters doubled in 2021 compared to four years ago. According to the National Autonomous University of Honduras, there have been more than 60 cases of political violence this year. In a particularly serious example, several men entered the home of Congresswoman Olivia Marcela Zuniga Caceres in October and tried to suffocate her, local media reported.
Experts on electoral violence say the proliferation of organized crime groups, the lack of access to justice and Mr. Attacks on political rivals within Hernandez’s government are partly due to this.
And while neither side of the political divide has survived the violence, activists say the attacks are likely to benefit the existing party by creating a climate of fear that voters could be kept at home.
4) Are Honduras from abroad participating?
Overseas Honduras, of whom about 740,000 live in the United States, will be watching the election closely, with the result likely to have an impact on friends and family at home.
Honduras is a major domestic economic power in the United States, with billions of dollars in remittances accounting for about 20 percent of Honduran’s economy. Many in the United States blame the current government for inciting violence, corruption, and unemployment, forcing thousands to flee.
While Honduras living abroad are eligible to vote, some in the United States have complained that it has become difficult for the Honduran government to obtain the new credentials required to vote.
Even in Honduras, according to local media reports, about 300,000 people have not yet claimed their new identity cards.
There are less than 13,000 Honduran IDs registered in the United States, which were distributed last week, a Honduran activist told The Times. The Honduran ambassador to the United States acknowledged errors in the process but denied any political bias.
5) What can we expect on Sunday?
Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m., with the Election Council announcing the preliminary results three hours after the polls close, with estimates of the final results.
Memories of violence and political protests during the 2017 election are still fresh in the minds of many Honduras, with widespread fears of post-election unrest and further political instability, and many businesses closing this weekend.
Surveys have shown that the race is getting tougher as both sides are sure to win. So it’s not likely to be an early confession either, Fear of violence increases. The 2017 vote was also affected by the discrepancy and the results were widely questioned.
The country has since implemented a number of electoral reforms, but critics say the changes are inadequate.
