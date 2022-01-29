1.5 lakh rupees will be available in 5 years, invest less than 80 rupees daily in this post office scheme

Recurring Deposit Scheme (RD scheme) is offered by India Post. In which you pay annual interest on depositing money every month. You can start investing money in this scheme for a short period of time. This scheme can give you a good fund in five years.

If you are planning to invest, then you can get a good fund by investing even a small amount. Nowadays, there are many such schemes in the world of investment, which can give you good returns on low investment. But if you are looking for such an option along with the investment of money, which will keep your money safe, then you can invest in the post office. The small savings plan of the post office gives you many other benefits like tax saving and safe investment along with good returns. Here you are given guaranteed returns.

What is RD scheme and who can open account

Under this scheme, you as a parent can open an account for your minor child and make investments every month. Maturity period of 5 years is given in this plan. The scheme allows any Indian citizen to open a single or joint account for a maximum of 3 adults. A guardian can also open an account on behalf of a minor. In this, a child above 10 years of age can also open his account. According to the India Post website, the minimum amount for monthly deposit is only Rs 100 but there is no maximum investment limit. You can invest as much money as you want. Under this scheme, a return of 5.8 percent is given under compound interest on the quarter.

what is account rules

Under this scheme, you can open an account by visiting any nearest post office branch. Under the RD scheme, the account can be closed prematurely after 3 years of continuous deposits. However, in this case the interest rate will be the same as in the savings account. If you want, you can extend the period of investment in this scheme for 5 years. In this scheme, one can open multiple accounts simultaneously. Tax savings of up to Rs 1.5 lakh can also be made in this.

On how much investment will you get an amount up to Rs 1.5 lakh?

If a person deposits Rs 70 daily in this scheme, which generates an amount of Rs 2,100 per month. That is, if we talk annually, then Rs 25,200 will be deposited. On maturity i.e. at the end of 5 years, the account will have Rs 1,26,000. On this you will be given compound interest quarterly. An interest rate of 5.8% is being given to the RD account holder from April 2020. This will make the interest at the end of 5 years Rs 20,000. Thus, an amount of Rs 1,46,000 will be generated in the RD account of the account holder.