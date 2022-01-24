1.8 lakh KTM Duke 200 will be available here for just 74 thousand, will get 1 year warranty with fast speed and style

The KTM Duke 200 is a premium sports bike priced at Rs 1.83 lakh but you can buy it here at half the price with attractive offers.

The sports bike segment is known for its premium and fast bikes which are the most preferred after mileage budget bikes.

In which a premium bike of this segment is KTM Duke 200 which is liked for its fast speed and aggressive design.

Buying this bike from the showroom will cost you Rs 1.85 lakh, but after reading the offers mentioned here, you can take it home for less than half the price.

Today’s offer on this sports bike is given by BIKES24 who has posted it on their site and priced it at just Rs.74 thousand.

According to the information given on BIKES24, the model of this bike is 2016 and it has covered 22,827 km so far.

The ownership of this KTM Duke 200 is first and its registration is registered in DL 09 RTO office, Delhi. On purchasing this sports bike, the company is offering one year warranty plan and seven days money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee plan of BIKES24, if you buy this bike and it finds any defect in it within seven days, then you can give it back to the company.

After returning the bike, the company will refund the full payment to you without any deduction in the payment made by you. After reading this offer on KTM Duke 200, if you also want to buy it, then know here the complete details of its engine and power.

In KTM Duke 200, the company has given 199.5 cc single cylinder engine which generates maximum power of 25.83 PS and peak torque of 19.5 Nm and this engine is given with 6 speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this KTM Duke 200 sports bike gives a mileage of 39 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.