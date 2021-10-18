1 crore loss to State Bank, RBI fined for violation of instructions, know the whole matter

This action has been taken because RBI conducted an account check of a bank customer, in which it was found that SBI had delayed in complying with the instructions of RBI.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday imposed a hefty fine on State Bank of India. State Bank has been fined one crore rupees for negligence in complying with the directions given by the Reserve Bank.

According to the information received, RBI has also imposed a penalty of Rs 1.95 crore on Standard Chartered Bank. Action has also been taken against this bank for not following the instructions. This monetary penalty has been imposed under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

RBI says that this action has been taken for non-compliance of the Reserve Bank of India Directive 2016 and the penalty has been imposed under the provisions of Section-47A(1)(c) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

However, RBI made it clear that this fine will not affect any customer of the bank nor will any facility given to him be reduced.

This action has been taken because RBI conducted an account check of a bank customer, in which it was found that SBI had delayed in complying with the instructions of RBI. Later it was also found that the fraud was reported to RBI late. It was only after this that RBI issued a show cause notice to SBI, asking you to tell why the penalty should not be imposed on you?

Explain that SBI is the largest bank in the country and if it can be fined for not following the instructions, then it will be a lesson for the rest of the banks to strictly follow the instructions of RBI.

RBI has already taken strict action on banks and imposed heavy fines. Last month, RBI imposed a fine of Rs 2 crore on private sector lender RBL Bank. These fines were imposed due to lapses in regulatory compliance and non-compliance with the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act.