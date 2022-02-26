World

1 dead, 13 injured, in Las Vegas lounge shooting

by: Xóchitl Underwood, Nexstar Media Wire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Saturday morning at Manny’s Glo Afterdark Hookah Lounge that killed one man and injured 13 others. Captain Dori Koren said police officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting at the lounge on the 900 block of East Sahara at 3:15 a.m.

According to police, there were numerous victims with gunshot wounds discovered. Officers immediately rendered aid to the victims with tourniquets and CPR, and others were transported to hospitals around the valley.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, but there was a party of people at the lounge. Through further police investigation, a fight broke out between two people, and gunfire was exchanged. The suspects fled the scene, and there is an active search for them.

Police were not able to provide a description of the suspects, and are unclear if one or two shooters were possibly involved. Police said they believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no current threat to the public.

Currently, two of the 13 victims are in critical condition. Police are asking the public’s help as they search for the suspects and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

