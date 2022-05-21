1 dead, 2 injured at Pinehurst Conservation Area after Ontario storm

1 lifeless, 2 injured at Pinehurst Conservation Area after Ontario storm



One particular person has died and one other two are injured after a tree fell on a trailer at a Grand River Conservation Authority parkland space on Saturday afternoon.

In movies shared to Twitter, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) mentioned the incident passed off simply earlier than 12:30 p.m. within the Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area.

Brant County OPP, hearth and paramedics all responded to studies a tree had fallen on a trailer. Once they arrived, first responders discovered three folks, in accordance with OPP.

All three had been taken to hospital.

Two of the victims sustained minor accidents however the third suffered critical, life-threatening accidents and was pronounced lifeless.

Learn extra: Ontario storm: Brampton lady in her 70s lifeless after hit by a tree

Story continues under commercial

Police will not be releasing the identify or particulars of the one that died.

Trending Tales (*1*) 3 extra monkeypox instances confirmed in Quebec, bringing Canadian whole to five

(*2*) As COVID-19 begins to decrease, extra Canadians are getting sick with the flu

Brantford, Kitchener and Hamilton had been among the many areas of Southern Ontario left reeling after a thunderstom.

“Setting Canada meteorologists are monitoring a really harmful thunderstorm able to producing damaging wind gusts, as much as toonie dimension hail and heavy rain,” a warning from the company posted Saturday mentioned.

Peel Regional Police additionally reported somebody had died in Brampton after being struck by a tree in the course of the storm.

Unhappy information to ship! 1 particular person is deceased and 2 others had been injured after a tree fell on a tenting trailer at @PinehurstLake. #OPP persevering with to analyze and updates will probably be offered when new info turns into out there. @BrantCommunity @grandriverca #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/OkpAkRW4se — OPP West Area (@OPP_WR) May 21, 2022