1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia area college dorm stabbing

A student at a college in the Philadelphia area has died, and two others have been injured after being stabbed inside a dormitory.

According to FOX 29 Philadelphia, officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Lincoln University campus in Lower Oxford Township. Three students were found stabbed in a dormitory, and were taken to a local hospital.

A Lincoln University student was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing at a dormitory on Wednesday.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that one of the students, whose identity was not known, died of his injuries.

“We are deeply saddened by what happened on campus last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as an ongoing investigation is underway. We have no further comment at this time.” No, “said a statement issued by Lincoln University on Thursday morning.

Picture of the scene where a Lincoln University student was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing in a dormitory on Wednesday.

An investigation is under way, and anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact Chester County detectives.

