1 dead in Bronx gas leak; FDNY investigating



TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) — The FDNY is investigating a deadly gas leak in the Bronx.

Firefighters responded to 175th Street and Webster Avenue just before 9 p.m. after a call about a gas odor.

Crews discovered an unconscious person while investigating the scene.

Medics rushed that person to the hospital, who was later pronounced dead.

ALSO READ | Police: Bronx couple murders roommate after he made noise complaint

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11623849"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11623849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Police charged a couple in the Bronx with murdering their roommate after he complained they were making too much noise.

———-

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo