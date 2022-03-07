1 dead in Bronx gas leak; FDNY investigating
TREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) — The FDNY is investigating a deadly gas leak in the Bronx.
Firefighters responded to 175th Street and Webster Avenue just before 9 p.m. after a call about a gas odor.
Crews discovered an unconscious person while investigating the scene.
Medics rushed that person to the hospital, who was later pronounced dead.
