1 Firefighter, 3 Others Injured In Massapequa Park House Fire – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One firefighter and three other people were injured in a massive house fire in Massapequa Park, Long Island, on Tuesday.

More than 75 firefighters from nine fire departments battled to control the fire on East Lake Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Officials say three people living in the home were rescued from the flames. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

One person was in critical condition. The other two had minor injuries.

The firefighter also suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Investigators are trying to determine what started the blaze.