1 injured in Troy shooting near 5th Avenue





TROY, N.Y. (NEW10) – At about 1:50 p.m., the Troy Police Department received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 5th Avenue and 101st Street. Police said an adult male was found with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Members of the Troy Fire Department provided first aid before he was transported to a local area hospital. Officials said he is currently receiving treatment for his injury, and his condition is non-life-threatening.

1 injured in Troy shooting, suspects barricaded



Police said no suspects have been arrested and the incident remains under investigation. Roadways near the area have since been reopened they said.

No Further information by police is available at this time. Stick with NEWS10 as this story develops.