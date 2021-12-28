1 killed, 1 injured during shooting in Jackson Heights



JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) — One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Queens.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Monday in front of 94-01 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

When police arrived, they found Gilbert Gayosso, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS pronounced Gayosso dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition,

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

