1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Bloomfield, New Jersey convenience store



BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) — Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting outside a convenience store in New Jersey.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting on Sunday afternoon outside the store on First Avenue near North 15th Street in Bloomfield.

Police believe the shooter was aiming at the victims and they were not shot randomly.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Arrest made after Northwell Health employee shot, killed in parking garage

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11728374"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11728374" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> An arrest was made after a Northwell Health employee was found dead in a parking garage on Long Island.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo