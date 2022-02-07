1 Killed In 2-Car Crash In Crown Heights, Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly two-car collision in Brooklyn.

The crash happened Sunday morning at the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights.

Police say four teens were in one of the cars, a Hyundai Sonata. A 19-year-old female in the backseat was killed.

The 61-year-old driver of the other car and three others involved in the collision were injured, police said.

The 18-year-old driver of the Sonata was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.