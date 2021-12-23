1 new death in Washington County COVID update, December 23



WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, December 23, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in COVID cases and a new COVID death.

COVID Stats

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,432 (+ 48)

COVID Active Cases: 301 (+ 13)

COVID Confirmed Cases: 8,080 (+ 266) *see notes

COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 8.9

COVID Recovered: 7,711 (+ 252) *see notes

COVID Current Hospitalizations: 11 (+ 1)

COVID Related Deaths: 68 (+ 1)

266 cases were added/processed since Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Of those, there were 252 new recoveries of active cases, with 11 current cases hospitalized. Washington County had a COVID-related death of a 36-year-old. The lost resident had been hospitalized and was not vaccinated.

The Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, cases have varying locations of origin (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) along with a number that have no identified origin of exposure at this time.

Of the new cases added, 22 had been fully vaccinated (eight received the Pfizer series, nine received the Moderna series and five received the J&J vaccine).