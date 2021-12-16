1 Person Killed, 8 Injured In East Village Fire – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadly fire is under investigation Thursday in the East Village.

Fire officials say one person was killed, two people were seriously injured, and six others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The flames broke out on the fourth floor of a building on Avenue D near Eighth Street.

Officials say two teens narrowly escaped the fire, and several e-bikes inside were destroyed.

