1 Person Killed, 8 Injured In East Village Fire – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadly fire is under investigation Thursday in the East Village.
Fire officials say one person was killed, two people were seriously injured, and six others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The flames broke out on the fourth floor of a building on Avenue D near Eighth Street.
Officials say two teens narrowly escaped the fire, and several e-bikes inside were destroyed.
