$1 Trillion Infrastructure Deal Scales Senate Hurdle With Bipartisan Vote

If passed, the measure would be the largest injection of federal funds into the public works system in more than a decade.

The compromise, which was still being drafted on Wednesday, includes $ 110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects; $ 66 billion for passenger and freight rail transportation; $ 39 billion for public transit; $ 65 billion for broadband; $ 17 billion for ports and waterways; and $ 46 billion to help states and cities prepare for droughts, wildfires, floods and other consequences of climate change, according to a White House official who detailed it under the guise of ‘anonymity.

In a lengthy statement, Biden hailed the deal as “the single most important long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century.”

He also presented it as a justification for his belief in bipartisanship.

“Neither side got everything they wanted in this deal,” Biden said. “But that’s what it means to compromise and forge consensus – the heart of democracy. As the deal moves through the Senate as a whole, there is still a lot of work to be done to bring this home. There will be disagreements to be resolved and more compromises to be forged along the way. “

This was evident on Wednesday even as the president and senators from both parties applauded their agreement. In negotiating it, Biden and Democratic leaders were forced to agree to concessions, accepting less new federal funds for transit and clean energy projects than they had wanted, including for some electric vehicle charging stations, and dropping their push for additional funding for the application of taxes to the IRS (a senior Democratic official noted that Democrats had secured an expansion of transit and freeway programs existing since 2015, the last time such legislation was enacted.)