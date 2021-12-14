1 Year Since 1st Shot Administered In U.S. – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday marks exactly one year since the first COVID vaccine was administered in the United States.
Dr. Sandra Lindsay received the first dose at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, where she’s a nurse and director of critical care.
This past summer, Lindsay served as grand marshal in the city’s Hometown Heroes parade honoring frontline and essential workers.
COVID VACCINE
