10 All-Stars Traded in MLB’s Wildest Trade Deadline Ever



“Our core group and teams over the past six or seven years in Chicago have brought great joy to people, not only in Chicago but across the country and in parts of the world,” said Rizzo. “We were an easy team to support, winning this World Series in 2016, playing and having fun. Over time we can think about it more, but I know these guys are also pretty excited now, to be able to come in and play for a World Series ring. “

The Cubs made this chase a bit easier for their neighbors, sending two relievers – Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera – to the Crosstown White Sox, who already have a closer All-Star in Liam Hendriks. The White Sox also got veteran second baseman Cesar Hernandez of Cleveland, who by the deadline was eight games back in the Central American League.

The Cubs had already started to break their roster by letting Schwarber leave for the Nationals last winter in free agency. Washington won the franchise’s first championship in 2019 and gave it another try this season, but hit the deadline with a 47-55 record that forced the Nationals to start rebuilding themselves.

Along with Scherzer, Turner and Schwarber, they traded reliever Daniel Hudson to San Diego, wide receiver Yan Gomes and infielder Josh Harrison to Oakland, closest Brad Hand to Toronto and starter Jon Lester to St. Louis.

“We got everything out of this group that we could have come out with and we hit the highest levels,” said general manager Mike Rizzo. “For 10 years in a row we competed against the best and brightest in all of baseball and we were as good as anyone in the game. We won four division titles, we made the playoffs five times. , we won a World Series with this group. There is no shame in having to take a step back, refocus, restart and start the process all over again.

Scherzer, who has 92 wins and two Cy Young Awards in six-and-a-half seasons with the Nationals, will be a free agent after the season, and he had a veto over any potential trade. In order to extract the best outlook package, the Nationals paired him with Turner, who is under the team’s control for another year.