Entertainment

10 Bollywood Actors Who Didn’t Charge Any Money For Their Roles

12 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
10 Bollywood Actors Who Didn’t Charge Any Money For Their Roles
Written by admin
10 Bollywood Actors Who Didn’t Charge Any Money For Their Roles

10 Bollywood Actors Who Didn’t Charge Any Money For Their Roles

Mumbai. Many Bollywood movies have a long and wide starcast, in the same way its budget increases. Sometimes celebs ask for good money for cameo roles and earn more for less work. However, there are many instances when celebs did not charge a single penny from the producers for their roles. ComeLet’s know which are those celebs and their movies-

Shahrukh Khan

no_fees_srk.png

Shahrukh Khan has done many movies for his friends. For some of these there is no fee charged. These include movies like ‘Bhootnath Returns’, ‘Crazy 4’, ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’.

Also read: When Shahrukh Khan was asked, ‘Have you ever cheated on your wife?’ The actor revealed the promise made to his wife

Salman Khan

no_fees_salman.png

Salman Khan has also done some such films, for which he did not charge any fees. These include ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’, ‘Tees Maar Khan’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Son of Sardar’.

Also read: When Katrina Kaif offered marriage to a ‘Super Dancer’ contestant, Salman made fun of the age of the actress

Amitabh Bachchan

no_fees_amitabh.png

Amitabh Bachchan did the film ‘Black’ with Rani Mukerji. He did not take any remuneration for this. In an interview, he told that this type of movie is more than anything.

Shahid Kapoor

no_fees_shahid.png

Shahid did an amazing job in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider. However, Shahid did not take any money for this movie. They wanted that the budget of the movie should not be spoiled due to their fees.

Deepika Padukone

no_fees_deepika.png

Deepika Padukone did not charge a single rupee for her debut film ‘Om Shanti Om’. She was happy that she got a chance to work with a big star like Shahrukh Khan in the very first film.

Katrina Kaif

no_fees_katrina.png

Katrina Kaif did the item song ‘Chikni Chameli’ in the film ‘Agneepath’. However, due to the friendship of Karan Johar, he did not charge any amount for this.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

no_fees_kareena.png

Kareena Kapoor Khan did a song in the movie ‘Dabangg 2’, ‘Fevicol Se’. This song was a super hit. But Kareena did not take money for this.

Rani Mukherjee

no_fees_rani.png

Rani Mukerji did not charge any remuneration for her friend Karan Johar’s film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ in the 90s.

Sonam Kapoor

no_fees_sonam.png

Sonam Kapoor worked with Farhan Akhtar in the successful film ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’. Although the actress did not charge any fee for this role.

Kajol

no_fees_kajol.png

Kajol, playing friendship with Karan Johar, did not charge any amount for his role in some films. These include films like ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ and ‘Student of the Year’.


#Bollywood #Actors #Didnt #Charge #Money #Roles

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment