10 Bollywood Stars Biggest Regrets In Their Life

Mumbai. Even after achieving everything in life, one thing or the other gets so deep in the heart that it turns into a life-long regret. The same has happened with some stars. These stars were saddened by those feelings of remorse for the rest of their lives. Let us know who are those stars and what are they regretting in life-

Shahrukh Khan

Actor Shahrukh Khan, who has romanced with many veteran Bollywood actresses, will always regret in life that he played the role of brother in his very first film with Aishwarya. Once Shahrukh Khan said, ‘I have been very unlucky about Aishwarya. It is a matter of shame for me that in our first film together ‘Josh’, the most beautiful woman in this world and in the universe became my sister.’

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai has always attracted fans with her beauty and films. However, the actress regrets that she lost many big opportunities and films in her career due to her focus on the scheduled schedule. Talking to the media during the Cannes Film Festival, the actress said that due to running from schedule, many films and opportunities were lost. Now I think I should have been more aggressive like other stars. The schedule was set automatically.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, who has been very fortunate in terms of his life and films, regrets not being able to meet Dr. Abdul Kalam, the President in his life. He once said about this, ‘When your heart says that you should meet someone, do not delay. I always wanted to meet Kalam sahib, I should have made efforts for it. This is my loss.’

Rishi Kapoor

Late actor Rishi Kapoor had regrets about his personal life. He had said in an interview, ‘I was always afraid of my father from the point of view of giving respect. I don’t know about Ranbir. He respects me, but I have never been able to be friendly with him and that is my biggest drawback. This is a matter of great regret. Only time will tell whether it was right or not.

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukerji was first offered for Mira Nair’s film ‘The Namesake’. However, the actress refused to play the mother of a 25-year-old boy in the film. He said, ‘I do not regret that I did not do ‘The Namesake’, but for not working with Mira Nair. I love Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel and film both.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor deeply regrets not getting a degree from Government Law College, Mumbai. In her radio show in the year 2018, the actress said, ‘Education is very important in today’s era and I should have taken my degree. I could have done acting later too but it got a bit late in doing this degree.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has worked with big banners and producer-directors, but she regrets not working with Yash Chopra. The actress had said about this, ‘I wished that I would work with Yashji. He liked me a lot and I liked him too.’

Karan Johar

Although filmmakers are seen jokingly on big stars in award shows, but when he crossed the line on Kangana Ranaut during the 2017 IIFA Awards, he himself regretted it. He was also heard a lot on social media. He said on this, ‘What we said was a joke, which went wrong. I regret it. The idea of ​​this joke was mine, so I am responsible for whatever was said. I think by taking Kangana’s name we have crossed the limits too much.

Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar’s wife and actress Twinkle Khanna regrets that she refused the role of ‘Tina’ in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Regarding this, the actress said, ‘I have never regretted not doing the film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. But when I see that this film is liked so much even today, I regret not being a part of this film. However, if I had done this film, it would have been a flop like my other movies. This movie did well only because of my absence. My mother also once said that the best thing about ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is my absence.’