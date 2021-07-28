10 Celebs Real Age When They Played College Kids In Movies – When these 10 Bollywood stars appeared as college students, knowing their real age would be a shock!

Mumbai. In many Bollywood films, celebs have played such characters, which do not fit at all according to their age. The fans are surprised when the older actors are seen playing the role of a college student in love. Let us know about such artists whose age was not to go to college, but in films they were shown as college students.

Aamir Khan

When Aamir Khan starrer movie ‘3 Idiots’ was released, Aamir was 44 years old. The actor played the role of a college student in this movie.

madhavan

Not only Aamir Khan, Madhavan was also shown as a college boy in ‘3 Idiots’. Madhavan was 38 years old when this movie was released in 2009.

Shahid Kapoor

In the film ‘Kabir Singh’ in the year 2019, Shahid Kapoor was shown going to college. Shahid was 38 then.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar also climbed the college stairs in the film ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani’. At that time Akshay’s real age was 34 years.

Sohail Khan

Ekta Kapoor’s film ‘Krishna Cottage’ featured Sohail Khan as a college boy. Sohail was 33 years old then.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan was shown as a college student in the film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. At that time Shahrukh was 32 years old.

Salman Khan

Play the role of a college student and don’t talk about brotherhood! Salman Bhai also completed his hobby of going to college in ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’. Then he was 32 years old.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was shown as a college student in Salman Khan starrer ‘Bodyguard’ movie. At that time, Kareena’s real age was 30 years.

Manisha Koirala

In the film ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani’, not only Akshay Kumar, but Manisha Koirala was also shown as a student in college. Then she was 31 years old.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff played the role of a college student in the film ‘Student of the Year 2’ at the age of 29. This movie was released in 2019.