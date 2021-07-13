10 Crore Youth Can Get Doing Artificial Intelligence Courses – AI will provide jobs to 10 crore youth, big companies are hiring on a hefty package

According to the World Economic Forum, by the year 2025, about 80 million people may lose their jobs in more than 26 countries like America, China and India.

New Delhi. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is considered to be the biggest invention in the history of human civilization after fire, electricity and the Internet, which will change the whole world in the coming times. However, due to this, 8 crore people will have to lose their jobs in future. Automation in industries has increased rapidly due to the increasing use of artificial intelligence and the worldwide lock down due to Corona has also contributed to the rapid increase in automation. In such a situation, experts have started preparing for the coming time.

Also read: Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon will also give Rs 1.20 lakh to each of its employees

According to the World Economic Forum, by the year 2025, about 80 million people may lose their jobs in more than 26 countries like America, China and India. It is noteworthy that recently Amazon, the world’s largest shopping portal, has started laying off employees while expanding its automation, for this, the employees have also been informed. Automation is being promoted in Tesla and other automobile companies for a long time. Many companies have also started hiring AI experts and robotics experts at hefty packages.

Also read: IIT Madras Develops AI Based Mathematical Model To Detect Cancer Causing Mutations

However, there is also a bright side to this whole matter and that is that in the coming time, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will also provide jobs to about 100 million people by 2025. For this, many institutes have also started their preparations. Many new courses have been started in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Language and Robotics, through which youth can get good package jobs in future. For this, they will also have to update themselves continuously.

Artificial intelligence is reducing the cost

According to companies, by using AI, work is getting done better and faster than before. Along with this, they do not have to face other problems like bonus, salary increment, due to which the cost of the companies is reduced and their profits increase.

Also read: Prices increased 39 times since May, petrol became costlier by Rs 10.79, know the price of your city

In this way you will be able to save your jobs

According to the report of international researchers, now we have to re-skill ourselves to keep our jobs. In the coming times, many new sectors will be developed, companies will put a lot of emphasis on digitization. The role of the office will go on decreasing. In such a situation, it is very important that we keep updating ourselves continuously and adapting ourselves to the new technology in order to keep our mind.