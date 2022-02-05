10 Hurt In Bronx Apartment Fire, 100 Firefighters Respond – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least 10 people were hurt in a fire at a six-story apartment building Saturday morning the Bronx.

It took more than 100 firefighters just over an hour to bring the two-alarm fire under control.

Firefighters were called to a building on Grand Avenue in Fordham Heights just after 6 a.m.

The fire started in an apartment on the third floor and spread to the fourth and fifth floors, officials said.

A pregnant woman was among the residents who had to be rescued.

“One of our units, Ladder 56, rescued three people from the floor above the fire, one pregnant woman and two children,” FDNY Deputy Chief David Simms said. “The most important thing they can do, when you leave the fire apartment is to close the door… The door was left open at this fire and our units were able to overcome that.”

Nine residents and one firefighter were hurt. Everyone is expected to be OK.