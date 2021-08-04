10 Killed in Crash of Packed Van in South Texas

At least 10 people have died after a van carrying more than two dozen passengers suspected of being migrants crashed in south Texas on Wednesday about 80 miles north of the Mexican border, local authorities said.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety said at least 20 people were injured and several were in critical condition in nearby hospitals. The driver of the vehicle was among 10 people killed, he said.

The van was carrying 30 people when it crashed south of Encino, Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez said. the Texas Department of Public Safety said the vehicle crash happened at around 4 p.m. on the US 281 northbound highway, south of the US border patrol checkpoint at Falfurrias.

Sergeant Brandley said witnesses saw the pickup truck attempting to turn right at an intersection before pulling off the road and colliding with a metal pole and stop sign. Neither the border patrol nor the Ministry of Public Security were chasing the vehicle, he said.