10 lakh recovered from the player, the owner of the sports management company arrested, on many radars

A case of recovering Rs 10 lakh from a player of UP for selection in the cricket team has come to the fore. Gurugram Police has arrested the owner of a sports management company in this scam.

Another scam has emerged from the dazzling world of cricket. UP cricketer Anshul Raj has accused Ashutosh Bora, chairman of Gurugram-based Secure Corporate Management, of cheating for selection. Anshul has accused Bora of taking Rs 10 lakh in the name of getting a slot in the team for the CK Nayudu tournament, in Himachal Pradesh Under-23.

The names of officials of three state cricket associations, a suspected match-fixer, former convener of selectors of Delhi Cricket, a former IPL player, a Bengal Under-19 player and the operator of a sports management company have come to the fore in this case. The case was registered on July 9.

When Gurugram police raided Bora’s office on Sohna Road on September 5 to investigate the matter, he found “contract papers”. Which reportedly revealed that the company had made deals with 18 players. Bora and one of his accomplices, former Bengal Under-19 cricketer Danish Mirza, have been arrested after investigating phone conversations, WhatsApp chats, money trail and travel plans, police said.

Last week, the police had filed a charge sheet in this case. Along with this, notices have been issued to the cricket officials in Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and those running the T20 Bihar Cricket League. The Indian Express spoke to key people to whom these notices were sent. One of them said that he had received money in advance from Bora to use the ground, but it was returned. Two others said they had never heard of Bora. The fourth officer said that his “term is over” and he was not involved in the selection.

The company’s managing director Bora and his sister Chitra were arrested on September 3 on charges of forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy and intimidation. Both of them are currently lodged in Bhondsi jail in Haryana. According to police sources, Bora’s bank statements purportedly showed money transfers to the accounts of a company linked to former Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Sanjay Bhardwaj and Arunachal Cricket Association vice-president Nabam Vivek.

Bhardwaj refused to explain why he got the money from the accused, but claimed that he had no information about players being cheated. While Arunachal cricket official Vivek told The Indian Express: “I have never met Bora. His representatives wanted land on lease to run the cricket academy. Advance was also given. The final agreement could not be reached due to covid. When it was too late, I returned the money.”

Bihar Cricket Association’s district representative Sanjay Kumar Singh, Bihar Cricket League president Sanjeev Ratan Singh, and league convener Om Prakash Tiwari were asked to appear before the police on September 25. When contacted, Sanjay Kumar and Om Prakash said that they do not know Bora. While Sanjeev Ratan was not available for response due to medical emergency. The Gurugram Police is also probing the role of the sober joban. Its name has also appeared in match-fixing in the past.

Another former DDCA official, Vice President Rakesh Bansal, was called for questioning in October. He said- “My tenure is over and apart from that I had nothing to do with the selection of the players. I have not received any notice till now.”

Former Cricket Association of Uttarakhand CEO Aman Singh said the police had asked him to confirm whether the team list printed on the state unit’s letterhead and circulated by Bora was the same. Singh said- “They made a team list and made changes to include some names. The original team list was put out on social media. I told him about the original team list uploaded by the association”.

Cricketer Raj, who hails from Pipraya village in UP’s Jalaun district, has said in his complaint to the police that Bora had promised him a place in the Sikkim team. Raj said in his complaint- “I come from a poor and ordinary family. The accused snatched a huge amount from us by cheating me and my family and exaggerating things. I respectfully pray that an FIR is kindly registered against the accused.”

Raj says fast bowler Javed Khan, who played T20 cricket for Delhi and was once a part of the Mumbai Indians set-up, was projected as the face of Secure Corporate Management. Raj says that he was introduced to Khan. Khan, however, has claimed that Bora had “betrayed” him as well.

The Economic Offenses Wing-2 of Gurugram Police, which is probing the case, says that there are sufficient grounds for questioning the people who have been issued notices. The next hearing of the case will be on November 14.

(With inputs from Pavneet Singh Chaddha)