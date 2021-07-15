10 Memorable British Opens – The New York Times

After last year’s tournament was canceled due to the pandemic – the first time since WWII – the British Open is back.

The Open will be held this week at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Kent, England. The last time it was held there was in 2011, when Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland won by three strokes over Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

The event, the last major of the season, was first played in 1860 and has long provided mind-boggling moments. Here are, in chronological order, 10 British Opens that stand out.

1953: Carnoustie Golf Links, Scotland

Ben Hogan was the only British Open champion he competed in, winning by four strokes.

Tied for the lead early in the final round, Hogan shot a 68-under-four, which included a birdie at No.5 as he entered from the bunker.