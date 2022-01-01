10 ministers and 20 MLAs turned corona positive in Maharashtra, government may increase restrictions

Giving information on Saturday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that so far more than 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs have been found infected with the corona virus in the state. If the cases of corona continue to increase like this, then strict restrictions can be implemented in the state.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that we have shortened the assembly session. So far 10 ministers and more than 20 MLAs have been found infected with the corona virus. Everyone wants to participate in New Year, Birthday and other celebrations. Bear in mind that Omicron spreads rapidly and therefore requires caution.

Ajit Pawar also said that strict restrictions will be imposed if the number of patients continues to rise. Everyone should follow the rules to avoid stringent restrictions. According to media reports, 10 ministers of the Maharashtra government have been found corona positive. They include Balasaheb Thorat, Varsha Gaikwad, KC Padvi, Prajakt Tanpure, Yashomati Thakur Thakur.

Nashik | A total of 10 ministers and over 20 MLA’s have tested positive for COVID19 in Maharashtra, says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pic.twitter.com/kc2yXVxC4t — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

The daily cases of corona infection in Maharashtra have been increasing continuously for the last 12 days. In view of the increase in corona cases, the Maharashtra government has limited the number of people gathering for gatherings in open or closed places to 50. In Maharashtra, 8067 cases of corona were reported in the last 24 hours while 8 people died due to corona infection. The maximum number of cases were reported from Mumbai. 5,631 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Mumbai.

Omicron cases are also increasing very fast in the country. According to the data of the Ministry of Health, the cases of Omicron in the country have increased to 1,431. Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of 454 and 351 cases of Omicron. Of the 1,431 patients on Omicron, 488 have recovered. In the last 24 hours, 16764 new cases of corona have been found in the country, while a total of 220 people died due to this epidemic. ,with language inputs,

