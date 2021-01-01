10 Most Beautiful Bollywood Actresses: 10 Most Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Madhubala to Kiara Advani Natural Beauty

Madhubala Not only in Bollywood, when the most beautiful actress in the entire Indian film industry is discussed, only one name comes first. Madhubala. Her real name was Mumtaz Jahan Begum Dehlavi. Born on February 14, Valentine’s Day, Madhubala had, is and will continue to have a heartbeat. Madhubala, who drove her fans crazy with her performances in more than 60 films for more than 20 years, passed away in 1969 at the age of 36. His simplicity, his smile and deep eyes like the sea. In fact she was so beautiful that she didn’t need any makeup.

Waheeda Rehman Waheeda Rehman has such a beauty of nature in the world of cinema. Even today at the age of 83, he still has a charm. Even today, his style, his simplicity captivates the mind. Waheeda Rehman, who has won three Filmfare and National Awards, has been honored by the Government of India with the Padma Shri in 1972 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2011.

Seasonal chatterjee Seasonal Chatterjee did a lot of work in Hindi as well as Bengali films. She was one of the most expensive actresses in Bollywood in the 70s. Seasonal Chatterjee’s laughter on the movie screen played a knife in the hearts of millions at that time.

Smita Patil Another beautiful Bollywood actress Smita Patil also passed away at a very young age. She died two weeks after giving birth to 31-year-old son Prateek Babbar. With the birth of a child, some health problems took him away from all of us. Smita Patil has acted in more than 80 Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Meenakshi Seshadri Meenakshi Seshadri, a superstar actress in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, has acted in superhit films like ‘Hero’, ‘Meri Jung’, ‘Shahenshah’, ‘Ghayal’ and ‘Damini’. Born in Sindri (then Bihar now Jharkhand), Meenakshi Seshadri won the Eves Weekly Miss India crown at the age of 17. Meenakshi represented the country at the 1981 Miss International pageant in Tokyo.

Ayesha Jhulka Ayesha Zulqa is counted among the most beautiful actresses as well as the most beautiful heroines in Bollywood. Ayesha Jhulka, who was born in Srinagar on July 2, 2012, made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Kurban’. A year later, in 1992, she appeared in the film Jo Jita Wahi Sikandar. Seeing her in Anjali’s character, everyone said the same thing – first intoxication, first fever …

Divya Bharti After Madhubala, Divya Bharti is an actress whose beauty drove the audience and the world of cinema crazy. Divya Bharti died at the age of 19 after falling from a multi-storey building. The craze for Divya Bharati, who made her acting debut in a Tamil film in 1990, can be gauged from the fact that by 1993, she had released 21 films.

Sonali Bendre Sonali Bendre can never be the top heroine of Bollywood, but her beauty and simplicity have always been praised. Sonali Bendre, who made her name in films like ‘Diljale’, ‘Jakham’, ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’, is now active in the world of TV.

Chitrangada Singh ‘Hazar Khwaishen Aisi’, ‘Yeh Sali Zindagi’, ‘Inkar’, ‘Desi Boys’, Chitrangada Singh may have chosen films, but her beauty has driven everyone crazy. Chitrangada, 44, lives in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Kiara Advani Right now, one heroine who has blown everyone’s heart out is Kiara Advani. Whether it’s Sakshi Rawat in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ or Preity in ‘Kabir Singh’ or Dimple Cheema in the recently released ‘Sher Shah’, Kiara Advani’s beauty and innocence drive everyone crazy.

‘Does anyone draw a picture, does someone write a poem on you, how can so much beauty be absorbed in colorful verses.’ By the way, beauty has no definition, nor can it be described in any logic and mathematics. Everyone is beautiful in their own way. Yet, from ordinary life to the world of glamor, there are some faces in our lives that do not take our eyes off. The whole world is convinced of the beauty of Bollywood actresses. But today we are talking about actresses who did not need makeup and did not. These are the beautiful ones whose face is dimmed by the light of the moon. Whose glimpse still makes anyone think how anyone can be so beautiful!