10 Passport Size Photos Of Celebs That You Must Haven’t Seen Before

Mumbai. Seeing the glamorous photos of celebs, it comes in everyone’s mind that ‘I wish we were like this’, ‘We also have such photos’! The photoshoots of celebs and their presence on the screen make any common person think. However, in the case of passport size photos, celebs also look like common people. Yes, you will be convinced by seeing the passport size photos of celebs, there is no difference between common man and celebs in this matter.

Many times passport size photos of celebs are viral on social media. We have brought all those photos for you. Let’s have a look at the passport size photos of celebs-

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

This passport photo of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the most beautiful women in the world, has become very viral. The innocence of the actress is well visible in this photo.

Also read: Unseen photo of Aishwarya Rai wearing the crown of Miss World went viral, eating food with mother while sitting on the ground

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is finding it difficult to recognize in this passport size photo. Yes, those who are his fans, they will probably be able to guess soon after seeing the face cut.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra looked like this at the age of 17, shared picture before becoming Miss World.. Viral on internet

Kangana Ranaut

This passport photo of actress Kangana Ranaut looks like a common girl. Yes, there is definitely a look on his face.

Nayantara

The fan following of South actress Nayantara is tremendous. However, in this passport photo, the actress looks like a normal girl.

sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has a different identity in the world of glamor. His mannerisms and beauty will captivate anyone’s mind. However, seeing this passport photo of her, you will not want to believe that it is Sunny Leone.

Shahrukh Khan

The passport photo of Shahrukh Khan, who is called ‘King Khan’ in Bollywood, is completely different from his photoshoot pictures.

Abhay Deol

Two things are special in this passport size photo of actor Abhay Deol. One is her hairstyle and the other is her sweet smile.

Siddharth Malhotra

This passport size photo of actor Siddharth Malhotra is like a common boy.

Justin Biber

This passport size photo of Canadian singer Justin Bieber has also become quite viral.

Lady Gaga

This passport size photo of world-popular Lady Gaga is not exactly what she looks like in her songs.