10 Strange Places on Earth: 10 Mysterious Places: 10 Mysterious Places in the World

Danakil Desert, Ethiopia The heat from the Danakil Desert in Ethiopia causes the earth to feel like hell. The world's climate changes every few months. Sometimes it is winter and sometimes it is summer, but the minimum temperature in this place stays around 48 degrees Celsius throughout the year. Sometimes the mercury reaches 145 degrees Celsius. Due to the scorching heat, this place is also called 'the most cruel place on earth'. Due to this heat, the water of the lakes here is constantly boiling. This desert is spread over an area of ​​more than 62,000 miles. It is impossible for anyone to live in such a situation.

Death Valley, USA This place is also known for the heat that falls here. Here too the temperature reaches 130 degrees Celsius. A record temperature of 134.06 degrees Celsius was recorded here in 1913. The average annual rainfall is only 5 cm. It’s the same. There are no traces of water. It is considered to be the hottest place in the world, where it is impossible for anyone to live.

The Great Pyramid of Cholula This pyramid is in Mexico. The mystery is that no one still knows who built it and why. It has no history. This pyramid is like a temple. It also has steps to climb. It is one of the largest pyramids in the world.

The Bermuda Triangle The Bermuda Triangle is considered one of the most dangerous and mysterious places in the world. Many films have been made on it. There is a lot of gravity here. If anything goes beyond that, this triangle embraces it. It is believed that “Bermuda” swallows everything. This triangle is centered in three places, so it is called the Bermuda Triangle. Also read: How educated is Elon Musk, the richest man in the world? Learn all about them

Bleeding This place is in Antarctica. Scientists claim that the amount of iron here is very high, so the water falling from this fall is red like blood. But scientists are not 100% sure of their own point.

Ken Crystals Ken Crystals is a place in Colombia where water turns red only in summer. Many strange trees and plants can also be seen here. The plants found here are not found anywhere else.

Dead Sea In Jordan, now known as the Dead Sea, it is a sea where no one can swim. When a person goes for a swim in it, it comes up automatically. It has a lot of ‘salt’ in it. Therefore, aquatic animals do not live in it. It contains only a few bacteria. You will not be able to drink this water. Also read: Battle Of Buxar: Find out the events of the war that gave the British a chance to rule India

Nazca Lines The Nazca Lines are in Peru. Here are some lines that, if you look at them, sometimes you will see a human being, sometimes an animal and sometimes something else. One of the amazing things about this is that if you look closely, you will not see anything. Because it can only be seen from a height. Despite years of research, little is known about it. It is found to be very old, it was built between 400 and 700 AD.

Jacob Well Jacobs Well is a mysterious place. More than 100 people have gone missing so far. But you will be surprised to know that even after the disappearance or death of so many people, people go here to visit and bathe. People don’t realize that sometimes people disappear while bathing in it. No one is always wrong. Why and how do people disappear in this? Not yet known. Wembley is in the United States.

This naturally rich earth has many secrets hidden within itself. Every day we learn many secrets that are hard to believe. There are many mysteries that scientists have been trying to solve for years, but these are mysteries that cannot be solved.There are so many mysterious places in the world today, the reason behind them is still not understood. So scientists have been following them for years. Today we are going to tell you about 10 such places, the secrets of which have not been revealed yet.