10 thousand is your budget then realme, Redmi’s 4GB RAM and 5000mAh smartphone will be ‘best’

If you want to buy a good smartphone in a low budget, but you are not getting information about which phone will be best for you. In such a situation, this news can be useful to you, because here you will be given information about the upcoming smartphone in the budget of 10 thousand. In these smartphones, you are going to get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and 5000mAh. Let us know about the features and price of these smartphones.

realme C21Y

You will get this smartphone on Flipkart for Rs 9,999. It comes in two variants with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. If you want to increase the space, then you can increase it up to 256 GB. Its display you get 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD +. Talking about the camera, its rear camera is 13MP + 2MP + 2MP while the front camera comes with 5MP. In this, a strong battery of 5000 mAh is given. In this processor runs with Unisoc T610. You can avail the offer when buying from Flipkart using a debit card or credit card.

Redmi 9i Sport

You can buy it from Flipkart for Rs 8,799. There are many offers on this, out of which you can get 5% discount using Axis Bank ATM card. Talking about its features, it comes with 4 GB RAM 64 GB ROM. Whereas if you want to increase the space, then you can increase it up to 512 GB. You get the display with 16.59 cm (6.53 inch) HD +. You get 13MP rear camera while 5MP front camera. Its battery comes with 5000 mAh Li-Polymer. At the same time, the processor runs with MediaTek Helio G25.

realme Narzo 50i

This phone has been launched in many color variants. The price of which varies, starting from Rs 7,499 to Rs 8,999. It comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. It can be expanded up to 256 GB. In this you get 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) display. Its back camera is 8MP while the front camera of 5MP is given. You get 5000 mAh of its battery. While talking about the processor, it runs with SC9863A.

POCO M2 Reloaded

In this phone you get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, if you want to increase the space, then you can increase it up to 512 GB. In this phone, you are given 16.59 cm (6.53 inch) Full HD + display. Talking about the camera, the rear camera is 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP while the 8MP front camera is given. Its battery also comes with 5000 mAh Lithium Polymer. Its processor is MediaTek Helio G80.