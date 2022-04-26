10 Unknown Facts About Him



It takes a lot to be the child of a superstar and it takes a little more to be born of a multi-talented star like Jenni Rivera and this is the fate Michael Marin is living. As the first son of the American singer, actress, songwriter, and TV producer, Michael has been a topic for tabloids for quite a while now.

Amazingly, despite being known most of his life, for being Rivera’s son, he birthed a new identity for himself. Nonetheless, he hasn’t left his mother’s legacies to go down the drain as he is still very much invested in its continuation.

Here are 10 Facts about Michael Marin that Should be in our Minds

1. Who are his parents?

Michael was born Trinidad Angelo Marin on the 11th of September 1991 in Long Beach, California to married couple Dolores Janney ‘Jenni’ Rivera and Jose Trinidad Marin. His mother, the famous Jenni Rivera is known, the world over for being an amazing singer and actress.

Rivera is known for songs such as Si Quieres Verme Llorar and Reyna de Reynas. Jose was, at the time of Michael’s birth, a restaurant owner. However, barely a year after the birth of their son, Dolores and Trinidad called it quits and got a divorce. The reason for this was reported to be a clash of interests.

It was said that Marin wanted Rivera to quit her schooling and career pursuit to become a stay-home mum. The superstar objected to it and was subsequently subjected to different forms of abuse. Unable to continue in such, Jenni filed for divorce from her husband whom she started dating while still a minor.

Backtracking for a bit, it is worth noting that Rivera and her first husband met while she was still schooling. They got married sometime in 1984 and started a family immediately. It was the life Jose met his wife living he reportedly wanted her to quit and in response, the singer took a bow from the marriage.

2. He has 2 Biological Siblings and 2 Half-Siblings

Michael Marin is the first boy born to Jenni Rivera, however, he isn’t her first child. Prior to his birth, Jenni had welcomed two daughters named Chiquis and Jacqie Marin. Chiquis was born on June 26, 1985, while Jacqie was born in 1989. Michael came two years after Jacqie.

Chiquis is one who followed in her mother’s footsteps and has become an entertainer. She is known for songs such as Paloma Blanca which is her debut single released in 2014. The song was dedicated to her mother.

As for Jacqie, she is mostly remembered for her TV runs in the TV shows produced by her mother. Jenni produced shows such as The Riveras, I Love Jenni, and even Chiquis ‘n Control.

Additionally, Jacqie married a man identified as Michael Compos with whom she raises 4 children. The names of her kids are Jaylah Hope Yanez, Jordan, Jenavieve, and Julian Joy Compos.

Upon his parent’s divorce, Jenni went on to remarry in 1997. She got married to Juan Lopez with whom she bore two more kids named Jonny and Jenicka Lopez. Jenicka was born on October 21, 1997, while her younger brother was born on February 20, 2001.

Jenicka used to run a YouTube channel where she sells her makeup skills while her brother is a musician like his mother and half-sister Chiquis.

3. He is also a TV Personality

Just like his siblings, Marin was part of his mother-produced TV shows. He was featured in The Riveras and I Love Jenni TV Shows. Because of these, he is often referred to as an actor.

However, excluding these reality documentaries where he featured as ‘himself’, there is no other record of him acting.

4. Michael Marin Changed his Name

In a bid to carve a different identity for himself, Trinidad Angelo Marin changed his name to Michael Marin Rivera. He adopted both last names from his father and mother. However, he is still mostly referred to as Michael Marin or Michael Rivera, and rarely both.

5. Marin Rivera’s Relationship and Kid

Angelo Marin is reportedly single and unmarried. He may be in a relationship but a private one. However, he was once in a committed and serious relationship from 2011 through 2013.

The relationship was with Drea Ibarra and some people even speculate that they got married at some time. The relationship ended two years in but not without leaving behind a lasting memory for both of them.

On August 28, 2012, Drea gave birth to Michael’s first and so far, only child. The child, a daughter is named Luna Amira Marina Ibarra. She is presently 9 years old.

6. His Father was Incarcerated for Molestation

After the separation and divorce of Jenni Rivera from Trinidad Marin, it was revealed that he was a molester. More devastating was the fact that the victims of his sexual abuse were his children who were still kids at the time.

However, Marin did not keep his deeds within his immediate family, he also molested his sister-in-law. Rosie Rivera, Jenni’s sister was the one who eventually reported the crime.

Upon the realization, Jenni filed a complaint against her ex-husband and he became a wanted man. However, he ran away from facing justice and it wasn’t until the early 2000s that he was fished out from where he took a new identity and had started a new life.

Jose was eventually arrested and charged for the assaults. He was imprisoned for 31 years and finally, justice was served.

7. Marin Michael Pleaded ‘Guilty’ to Sex with a Minor

While he was just 19, Angelo was arrested and charged with a similar crime that his father was arrested for. Angelo had a sexual relationship with a girl who was barely 16 years old at the time.

Trinidad Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge, however, it was eventually dismissed and the case closed.

8. His Mother Died in a Car Crash in 2012

The legendary Jenni Rivera, unfortunately, passed away on the 9th of December 2012. The newest grandmother at the time was a casualty in a plane crash in Northern Mexico. At the time of her death, she was only 43 years old.

In the wake of her death, she left behind her parent, siblings, children, and grandchild.

9. The Aftermath of his Mother’s Demise

Being raised by just his mother, things initially took a nosedive for Jenni’s kids upon her demise. Michael apparently got the worse of it as he was about 20 years old then. Though old enough to take care of himself, he wasn’t prepared for such tragedy.

Things were so bad that he even got arrested for vandalism and charged. He was eventually let out on a $1000 bail. Fortunately, after this, Jenni’s first son turned a new leaf and chose to live better.

30 year old Michael and his siblings chose to continue their mother’s legacies. They took charge of her businesses and her music career and even continued filming her TV shows. It wasn’t until sometime in 2020 that they stopped filming the documentaries.

10. What does Michael Marin do Now?

According to his social media which came back to life after he went on a hiatus, Michael is a painter. Well, not your usual canvas, paper, and studio type of painter. The celebrity son of Jenni is a mural painter.

Michael is a graduate of Lower Merion High School and Trade-Technical College where he studied Murals, paintings, and artworks.

He is now popularly known as Michael Angelo and has painted images of Nipsey Hussle, Kobe Bryant, and his mother, on corners of buildings. Admittedly, his paintings are sights for sore eyes.