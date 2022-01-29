10-Year-Old Future Meteorologist Reports On Blizzard Conditions In New Jersey – Gadget Clock

MANASQUAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A potential future First Alert Weather team member headed out to report on Saturday’s snow storm.

Ten-year-old Hunter Griffin, of Manasquan, wants to be a meteorologist when he grows up, so the nor’easter was a perfect opportunity to hone his skills.

“As you can see, we have a nice blizzard here that has gave us lots of snow. I’m very excited to play in it later, but we have to measure it first, so I’m gonna stick this tape measurer in, and as you can see, it measures to about 16 inches, so that means 1 foot and 4 inches,” he said. “So we should be expecting, like, snow for the rest of the day until, like, 3 p.m. Alright, I’ll see you on the hill!”