10 years of Don 2 – Farhan Akhtar wrote such a big thing for Shahrukh Khan and team! 10 years of Don 2 – Farhan Akhtar wrote such a big thing for Shahrukh Khan and team!

wrote by farhan

“After 10 years, Don returned to the screen and taught the bad guys how to be the worst of them all. Shahrukh Khan Only you can bring this level of cool to him. Loved making this film and especially this opening sequence, which will set the tone for what will happen next.

What did Farhan write next?

To the star cast who do this every day on set… to the incredible crew who brought their A game to every department they lead or work in. For a stellar action team to meet and cut what the film needs…

miss you om ji

To a dedicated and detailed post production crew… to my production team working tirelessly behind the scenes.. to our colleagues and friends in Berlin without whom this would have been an impossible task… My deepest gratitude. Thanks. Miss you Om ji.

Liked the post a lot

This post of Farhan Akhtar is being liked a lot. However, there has been no reaction from Shahrukh Khan regarding this. Shahrukh Khan is currently busy shooting for Pathan and it is being said that this is going to prove to be a strong action film.

waiting for the movie

Farhan Akhtar has not been associated with any film for a long time and his fans are waiting for his film.