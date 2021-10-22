100 Crore Corona Vaccination: News 18 India, Amish Devgan: How are you anchors, you perform the aarti of BJP – Amish Devgan started counting the old statements of Congress leaders on the vaccine, the spokesperson got furious perform aarti

100 Crore Corona Vaccination: About 9 months after this campaign, India has crossed the 100 crore mark in vaccination.

In the second most populous country of the world, the Modi government has got immense success by launching the campaign of vaccination on a large scale keeping in mind the Kovid. About 9 months after this campaign, India has crossed the 100 crore mark in vaccination.

In such a situation, in the live debate of Amish Devgan, the anchor was seen strongly condemning the questions raised by the opposition on vaccination. Amish Devgan was seen flaunting Congress leader Abhay Dubey during the debate. Amish Devgan said that the opposition had said very strange things for vaccination.

Amish Devgan said to Abhay Dubey- ‘I will tell everything one by one what your party had said. I have complete record sir. What did Manish Tewari said that why the person of the government is not getting the vaccine installed earlier? He said this on January 16. Shashi Tharoor had said that pre-approval of co-vaccine is extremely dangerous. Was this a welcome move? What did Rashid Alvi say? The government is conspiring against the opposition, the fear of a vaccine is justified.

When Amish Devgan opened the polls of Congress leaders one by one, Congress spokesperson got angry.

Along with opening the poll, the Congress spokesperson was forced to stammer!! ??@AMISHDEVGAN pic.twitter.com/OC8KmeuYc3 — Punam Keshari? (@KeshariPunam) October 21, 2021

On this, Congress leaders start clarifying and say- ‘Amish ji Shashi Tharoor ji had clearly said because third phase trials were not conducted. He had welcomed, see don’t speak wrong thing. You are lying in front of the country.

Angry Amish Devgan started saying – ‘Rashid Alvi says that the vaccine has been made to eliminate the opposition. You are talking wonderful. You are getting angry with me. Your own leaders have said this. Amish Devgan did not say this. If you want to be angry then be angry with Shashi Tharoor, be angry with Rashid Alvi. Abhay brother, you call Rashid Alvi immediately from my show and turn the phone and say what did you say brother? We are getting hurt today.’

Let us tell you, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet congratulated the country on achieving this achievement and said that it is the result of able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote, “Congratulations India! This is a result of the able leadership of the visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi.