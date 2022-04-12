100+ employers coming to Albany Job Fair this week
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s no secret that businesses across communities of all shapes and sizes are facing employee shortages. This week, a long list of businesses in the Albany area are getting together and showing what kinds of openings they have to offer.
The Albany Job Fair returns from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham. Over 100 businesses and recruiters will be onsite, many of whom will be conducting interviews and hiring on the spot. The list includes jobs ranging from sales and IT jobs to RN/LPN and first responder positions.
The job fair is free to enter. Those who want to get a head start on their job search can email their resume to [email protected], for distribution to all recruiters who will be onsite.
The full list of attending businesses includes:
- Amazon
- AFLAC
- Albany Broadcasting
- All-Star Auto Lights
- Any-Time Home Care
- Ball Corporation
- BSNB
- Baptist Health
- Bellevue Builders
- Berkshire Farm
- BOCES Albany-Schohaire-Schenectady
- CDPHP
- CDTA
- Center for Disability Services
- Charter Communications
- City of Albany CSD
- Civil Service
- Combined Insurance
- Conifer Park
- Curtis Lumber
- DeCrescente
- Dialysis Clinic
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Driveline Retail
- Erie 2 BOCES
- Espey
- Esperance LP Gas, Inc.
- Evergreen North America
- Express Employment
- Fabcon Precast
- Fireman’s Home
- Firematic Supply Co.
- First New York FCU
- First Student
- Ginsberg’s Foods
- Glaxo Smith Kline
- Gleeble (DSI)
- Glenmont Job Corps.
- Goulet Trucking
- HLA
- Home Helpers
- Home Instead
- Hope House
- Imperial Pools
- Instacart
- Jacent
- Lake Placid 2023 FISU
- Latham, The Pool Co.
- Living Resources
- MAXIMUS
- Mazzone Hospitality
- Morgan Stanley
- National DCP Institute
- Nationwide
- Norlite a Tradebe Co.
- Northwestern Mutual
- NY Army National Guard
- NY Life
- NY State of Health
- NYS Department of Labor
- NYS Department of Transportation
- NYS Department of Motor Vehicles
- NYS Laborers’ Org Fund
- NYS OGS
- NYS Troopers
- Ocean State Job Lots
- OrthoNY
- Preferred Mutual
- RedShift
- RPI
- SABIC Santa Clara County Sheriff
- Saratoga Casino Hotel
- Saratoga National Bank
- Sonoco
- Spectrum Mobile
- Spectrum/Charter
- St. Peter’s Health Partners
- Sunmark Credit Union
- SYSCO
- Target Distribution
- Teresian House
- The ARC of Rensselaer County
- The Grand at Barnwell
- Trailways
- TSA
- Trustco Bank
- USPS
- Unity House of Troy
- UPS
- US Army
- US Marines
- US Navy
- Van Rensselaer Manor
- Visiting Nurses of Albany
- Visiting Nurses Home Care
- Vytelle
- Wadhams Enterprises
- Wainshaf Associates
- WAMC
- Wildwood Programs
