100 Percent Match Fees Fine And 5 WTC Points Lost As ICC Penalised England For Slow Over Rate Australian Batsman Travis Head Also Fine

In the first Ashes Test match played in Brisbane, England has suffered many setbacks along with defeat. For the slow over rate, the ICC has deducted 100 percent match fees on England and also deducted 5 points of the WTC.

England, traumatized by a crushing defeat in the first Ashes Test, were dealt another blow when they were fined 100 per cent of their match fees for slow over-rate in the match against Australia. Along with this, he also lost five points of the ICC (International Cricket Council) World Test Championship.

According to a release issued by the ICC, the decision was given by the Emirates ICC Elite Panel’s match referee David Boon for bowling five overs less in the stipulated time. Failure to complete the over in the time allotted in Article 2.22 (regarding the minimum over-rate) of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Supporting Team Members is subject to a penalty of 20 per cent of the match for each over.

According to Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship, there is a provision to deduct one point for each over for failure to complete the over in the stipulated time. Accordingly, five World Test Championship points have been deducted from England’s total points.

Travis Head also fined

In addition, Australian batsman Travis Head has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. Head had violated Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Team Members, which deals with the use of abusive language during an international match.

In addition, one demerit point has been added to the Head’s disciplinary record. This was his first offense in a span of 24 months. The incident happened in the 77th over of Australia’s first innings on Thursday when Head used abusive language after hitting a shot off Ben Stokes.

Head accepted the ban proposed by the match referee with the offense and there was no need for a formal hearing. The charges were framed by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker, third umpire Paul Wilson and fourth official Sam Nogajski.

The minimum penalty for level one violations is an official reprimand. It also proposes to add a maximum fine of 50 percent of the player’s match fee and one or two demerit points. Australia won the match by nine wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.