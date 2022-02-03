100 rupees cheaper this plan of Jio along with Disney Plus Hotstar subscription for 1 year know what Airtel and VI Offers

Now Jio has made one of its plans cheaper by Rs 100. This plan can now be taken for Rs 499. Along with this, Disney + Hotstar subscription is also being given for 1 year.

While announcing the increase in its recharge plan, Reliance Jio had increased the recharge plans from 1 December 2021. With which many recharge plans became expensive. Along with this, many recharge plans were also terminated. Now Jio has made one of its plans cheaper by Rs 100. This plan can now be taken for Rs 499. Along with this, Disney + Hotstar subscription is also being given for 1 year. When the recharge plan was expensive, this plan used to come for Rs 601.

What is being given in the plan of Rs 499?

Talking about this plan of Jio, this plan is being given 2GB high speed data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day for Rs 499 prepaid. Apart from this, mobile subscription of Disney + Hotstar is being given in this plan for one year. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days. However, this plan has been brought back in a way, as this plan was introduced at the same price before the recharge became expensive. But after the recharge became expensive, it was reduced to Rs 601.

What was being given for Rs 601?

Talking about this plan, the Rs 601 plan was for one year with OTT subscription, 3GB high speed data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS and Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription. Apart from this, regular subscription of JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud was also available, which is now also being given in the plan of Rs 499. At the same time, after the end of the data in the plan of Rs 499, the speed of 64kbps will be available.

Airtel also offers plans for 499

Airtel’s first plan to come with Disney + Hotstar is Rs 499. The validity of this plan is 28 days and along with this, the subscription of Disney + Hotstar mobile plan will be available. Along with this, you will be given 3GB data per day, free calling and 100 SMS per day in the plan. With this plan, users will also get the benefit of Airtel Thanks. Customers will also get Rs 100 cashback on Amazon Prime Video mobile version, Airtel Xstream Premium, free HelloTunes, Wink Music, Shaw Academy, Apollo 24/7 circle and FASTag recharge.

Read also: OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G Specification Leaked, 5000mAh Battery May Be Available with 64MP Camera

Vodafone Idea (VI)

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 501 prepaid plan offers 3GB data with a validity of 28 days. Apart from this, unlimited calling, 100 SMS are given every day in this plan. Along with this, Disney + Hotstar subscription is available in this plan for 1 year. The plan also offers Bing All Night Data, Weekend Data Rollover, Vi Movies and TV VIP facility among other benefits.