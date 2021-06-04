100 Vacancies for Female Military Police Posts, Apply Online @joinindianarmy.nic.in





Indian Military Soldier Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Military has revealed a notification for the recruitment of Soldier Common Obligation (Girls Military Police). Eligible and girls candidates can apply for Indian Military Recruitment 2021 by means of official web site joinindianarmy.nic.in from 06 June 2021 to twenty July 2021.

The candidates in search of to use for Indian Military Girls Solder ought to be tenth class handed and born between 01 October 2000 to 01 April 2004.

India Military will conduct recruitment rallies at Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune and Shillong. Admit Playing cards for the rally will probably be despatched by means of registered e-mail.Candidates will probably be allotted venue based mostly on their residence districts. Closing location and date of the recruitment rally will probably be given on the admit card.

Vital Dates

Beginning Date of Software – 06 July 2021

Final Date of Software – 20 July 2021

Indian Military Emptiness Particulars

Soldier Common Obligation (Girls Military Police) – 100 Posts

Eligibility Standards for Indian Military Soldier Common Obligation (Girls Military Police)

Academic Qualification:

tenth/Matric cross with 45% marks in mixture and 33% in every topic. For Boards following grading sys of D Grade (33% – 40%) in indl topics or equal of grade which incorporates 33% and total mixture of C2 grade or equal comparable to 45% in mixture

Minimal Bodily Necessities:

Peak – 152 cms

Weight – Proportionate proportionate to top and age as per Military medical requirements.

Bodily Health Check ( At Rally Web site )

Run – 1.6 Km Run

(i)Upto 7 Min 30 Sec – Group -I

(ii)Upto 8 Min – Group –II

Lengthy Bounce 1- 0 Toes – Must qualify

Excessive Bounce – 3 Toes – Must qualify

Indian Military Soldier GD Age (in years):

17 ½ to 21 years

Choice Course of for Indian Military Soldier GD (Girls Military Police) Posts

Rallies are being held at six completely different areas. Every location is catering to candidates from a bunch of States based mostly on the geographic proximity of the States to the rally venue. A separate benefit checklist and reserve checklist will probably be ready for every rally location.

Methods to Apply for Indian Military Soldier Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and candidates can apply for the posts by means of official web site from from 06 June 2021 to twenty July 2021.

