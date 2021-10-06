100 ‘Why I Love You’ Reasons That Your Partner Would Wish To Hear From You

Entertainment News

Last Updated on October 6, 2021

You’re having a romantic night date with your sweetheart. You reminisce on the good times as you cuddle and gorge yourself on the joys of the flesh. Then out of the blues, she looks straight into your eyes and asks, ‘why do you love me?’

At first glance, this question may sound too simplistic and you might think you have a thousand answers at your fingertips. In fact, some men may downplay it altogether, choosing to provide a random and unsatisfactory answer.

Now, love is such a spontaneous feeling and you may not really explain why you fell in love with her in the first place. But there must be something special about her that makes her stand out from all the other women you’ve ever known.

Is it how she smiles, walks, or does her hair? Is it how she lifts your spirits each time you’ve had a bad day at work? Or perhaps you love her for being so talented in ‘horizontal gymnastics.’

Whatever the reason is, it’s got to be genuine. Below is a detailed list of ‘why I love you’ reasons that you could give to your partner.

Browse through the collection carefully, as some of the reasons could even resonate with your situation.

100 ‘Why I Love You’ Reasons

1. I love how vivid you explain your dreams to me every morning.
2. I love how you always know what I am thinking and what I’m going to say.
3. I love how you always laugh at my jokes, even when they are not funny at all.
4. I love how your voice sounds when you whisper in my ear. It sends chills down my spine.
5. I love the fact that don’t smoke or drink alcohol because you want to be healthy for me and for our baby.
6. I love the fact that I can just be myself with you. I do not have to pretend to be anyone else for you to love me.
7. I love the fact that you have perfect body and soul, yet you would never flirt with others, ‘cause you always say I’m the only one for you.
8. I love the fact that you learned to say I love you in 10 different languages just for me. Je t’aime is my favorite.
9. I love the way we finish each other’s sentences.
10. I love the way you call me baby/babe.

11. I love the way you treat my friends.
12. I love you because although we may be independent individuals, when we are together, we are inseparable.
13. I love you because even though you are completely drop dead gorgeous on the outside, you are even more beautiful on the inside. And inner beauty is the thing that really counts in a relationship.
14. I love you because even when you are angry, or gloomy you are still adorable.
15. I love you because ever since you came into my life, I laugh harder, smile more, and cry a lot less. You have been good for me.
16. I love you because for the way you look at me and how it makes me feel peaceful and loved.
17. I love you because I could never love anyone more than I love you.
18. I love you because I didn’t know what love was before you entered my life so unexpectedly. I now do.
19. I love you because I know that I can trust you with anything, whether it is a secret or my own heart.
20. I love you because I simply don’t think I’d love someone else.

21. I love you because I want to find only you at home after a long and tiring day.
22. I love you because in you I see the true reflection of my ideal woman.
23. I love you because no matter how others see me, you make me feel special.
24. I love you because of all of the thoughtful little things that you do for me. Your gestures make me feel important and special.
25. I love you because of how neat, organized, and cute you are.
26. I love you because of how you always give me surprises.
27. I love you because of how you bring out the best in me, especially after I have had a rough day at work.
28. I love you because of how you correct me when I’m wrong.
29. I love you because of the sacrifices that you have made for me and for our relationship. The things you do for me never go unappreciated or unnoticed.
30. I love you because of the way you challenge me and give me honest life lessons on how I could be a better person.
31. I love you because of the way you hold me like you never want to let me go.
32. I love you because of the way you walk, talk, smile or laugh, or even cry…it just melts my heart.
33. I love you because of your strong sense of adventure.
34. I love you because our interests and ambitions are intertwined.
35. I love you because our relationship is built on equality and trust.
36. I love you because out of all of the other people in this world, you still chose me. The fact that you chose me makes me feel like the luckiest person in the whole wide world.
37. I love you because support and encouragement has helped me to flourish and to achieve my goals. Without you by my side to cheer me on, my successes would not hold the same meaning.
38. I love you because the idea of growing old with you fills me with so much excitement and happiness.
39. I love you because the way that you look at me makes me feel so special that I still get butterflies in my stomach sometimes from it. You look at me like I am the only person in a room full of people.
40. I love you because we are imperfect but we have a perfect love.

41. I love you because we can sit in silence together and things do not get uncomfortable or boring even when it is quiet and nothing is going on.
42. I love you because we can take pictures with the most awkward facial expressions or postures, yet we still see each other as the cutest person on earth.
43. I love you because when I am with you, I can be myself.
44. I love you because when I hear your voice in a noisy crowd of people, I can recognize that immediately and that makes me feel peaceful and the happiest person in the world.
45. I love you because whenever I am with you, I can walk tall through the crowd.
46. I love you because whenever I am with you, I feel like anything in this world is possible.
47. I love you because whenever I am with you, it is like we are in our own special little world together where nobody else exists.
48. I love you because you always give me your honest opinion.
49. I love you because you always make an effort to make me happy.
50. I love you because you always make me feel that you’ll never cheat on me and I have faith in it.
51. I love you because you always make time for me. No matter how busy or crazy life can get, you always have time for our relationship.
52. I love you because you always shower me with a certain tenderness and affection that makes me feel like the most loved person in the world.
53. I love you because you are always inspiring me to be a better person each and every single day.
54. I love you because you are always quick to stand up for me and defend me, especially when I need it the most. I love that I never have to question your loyalty to me.
55. I love you because you are like my backbone, always supporting me in all my endeavors.
56. I love you because you are not afraid to be real with me and tell me the truth, even when it is not always something that I want to hear.
57. I love you because you are not like any other people that I have met. There is something about you that is so special and precious. Once I realized that about you, it made me realize how much I care about you.
58. I love you because you are such a hard and dedicated worker. When there is something that needs to be done, you give it your best effort.
59. I love you because you came into my life at a point when my life was at crossroads and I don’t know where I’d be if you hadn’t come along.
60. I love you because you can be so cute, especially when you are not trying to. Most of the time you probably do not even realize how cute you are being.

61. I love you because you complete me.
62. I love you because you don’t fail to keep your promises.
63. I love you because you first loved me.
64. I love you because you give me a feeling of personal fulfilment.
65. I love you because you give me my personal space when I need it. No matter how much I love you, you know that sometimes I just need to unwind by myself.
66. I love you because you have a crazy sense of humor. When you make me laugh, I sometimes end up laughing so hard that my sides hurt.
67. I love you because you have always been so supportive of me and my dreams in ways that I could not have imagined.
68. I love you because you have always refused to give up on me, even when there have been times that I felt completely ready to give up on myself.
69. I love you because you have given me so many priceless memories that I will always cherish, and you continue to give me many more memories to treasure.
70. I love you because you have never allowed any distance to get between us or separate us. No matter how far apart we are, my heart is always with you and your heart is always with mine.
71. I love you because you have such a beautiful smile and that smile makes me happy all day.
72. I love you because you have such a special ability to see the good in everyone and in every situation.
73. I love you because you have the fear of God.
74. I love you because you inspire me and make me feel so much passion.
75. I love you because you look so adorable when you sleep.
76. I love you because you love me unconditionally, my little flaws notwithstanding.
77. I love you because you make me feel good about myself. You know how to make me feel confident and strong.
78. I love you because you make me have intense orgasms each time.
79. I love you because you make me proud when I’m with my friends.
80. I love you because you put up with my moodiness and all other imperfections.

81. I love you because you say silly and cute things to make me laugh.
82. I love you because you stay true to who you are. No matter how much things have changed over the years, you are still the same person inside.
83. I love you because you still blow me away and give me butterflies even after all the time that we have been together.
84. I love you because you treat my family right.
85. I love you because you understand my feelings more than anyone else.
86. I love you because you value my opinion, even when we do not always see eye to eye on everything.
87. I love you because you would text or call me every day to make sure that I’m ok.
88. I love you because you wrap your arms around me and that makes me feel secure.
89. I love you because you’re an amazing chef, astute CEO, and wild tigress, all rolled into one.
90. I love you because you’re the only one I’d ever want to forge into the future with.
91. I love you because you’re the only one I’d wish to be the mother of my kids.
92. I love you because your hand fits just right with mine. It is the perfect fit for me.
93. I love you because your kisses make me melt, even after all this time that we have been together.
94. I love you because your presence solves all my problems.
95. I love you because your sense of humor always lights up my day.
96. I love you for absolutely no reason at all. I just love you and that is all.
97. I love you for being nice to strangers/homeless people.
98. I love you for being you.
99. I love you not because you are perfect inside and out, because you are not. But you are perfect for me and that is all that matters.
100. I love you not only for what you are but also for what we’re destined to be.

Final Word

The ‘why I love you’ reasons that we’ve highlighted above aren’t always addressed to women. As a man, you can also gauge the depth of your woman’s affection for you by popping the question ‘why do you love me?’ to her. Also note that sometimes, the answer may not necessarily be unique and unexpected. Because as it were, someone can love you just for being you.

