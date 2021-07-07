100 years of cinema history of Kissing scene on screen

New Delhi. Talking about today’s movies in Bollywood, movies are incomplete without hot scenes. Makers also consider it necessary to take kissing scene to make their film a hit. In today’s date, giving kissing scenes on the silver screen has remained a big tool for the success of the film, but there was a time when the film was suit without kissing scene. During that time, while giving ‘bedroom scenes’ to complete these scenes, romance was presented on the silver screen through pairs of two flowers or birds, even such scenes were either banned or banned. People used to express strong objections. But in today’s time ‘kissing scene’ has become the first requirement of the film. Kissing has become a compulsion for the actor-actress.

Read More:- Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Bollywood’s tragedy king Dilip Kumar passed away, was ill for a long time.

The kissing scene started with this film in 1933.

The beginning of the kissing scene in Bollywood started even before the independence of the country. In the year 1933, the famous actress Devika Rani created a ruckus by shooting a four-minute long kissing scene in the film ‘Karma’. After this, when this film came out as a film, this film had made a record with making a record.

Changes on the screen in the 1950s-60s

After this the film censor board was established after the independence of the country and they tried to make some changes in it. In the film Aradhana in the 1950s-60s, one such hot scene for the song ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ was depicted as a lovemaking scene with the help of a burning wood.

Read More:- ‘Gandii Baat’ actress’ condition became critical, lungs also stopped working after heart attack

The knock of boldness on screen in the 1970s-80s

The conservative tradition in the 1950s and 60s saw less romance in films, but with the onset of the 1970s, filmmakers decided to change the mindset of the society. Director Raj Kapoor flooded such scenes in his films. In which the bold scene of the film Bobby created panic. After this, sometimes the actresses in a film entertained the audience by wearing swimsuits or showing them in wet saris.

Raj Kapoor showed a lot of kissing scenes on the screen in the 1973 film ‘Bobby’. In his second film, the 1978 film ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman crossed all limits of bold scenes. Later he took boldness to a new level with his film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. People still remember the sight of Mandakini, her wet sari sitting under a waterfall.

After this, bold scenes were seen in the film of the 80s and 90s, when Vindo Khanna was seen lavishing love on Madhuri Dixit in the 1988 film Dayavan. Were. Then her bold scenes made a lot of headlines.

From 1990s to 2010, bold scenes set fire

In the 1990s, films were considered incomplete without kissing scenes and intimate scenes. Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan created a stir by giving a one-minute kissing scene in the 1996 film ‘Raja Hindustani’.

Then slowly in the year 2003 film ‘Khwaish’, Govind Menon, Mallika Sherawat and Himanshu Malik rocked the screen by kissing 17 times. The film may have been a flop at the box office but it made a lot of headlines. Neha Dhupia’s 2004 film ‘Julie’ bombed at the box office, despite the fact that sex sells in Bollywood.

Not only this, it was Anurag Basu’s erotic thriller ‘Murder’ which created a stir in Bollywood. Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat became overnight stars with their sexual chemistry in this film. Later actors like Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Dhoom 2’ followed in his footsteps by Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in ‘Jab We Met’ and Vidya Balan and Arshad Warsi in ‘Ishqiya’.