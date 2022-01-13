$10,000 Reward Offered for Info – Gadget Clock





Some $20,000 in rewards are being supplied for info within the case of a 19-year-old cashier who was shot and killed on the Manhattan Burger King the place she labored this previous weekend, whereas an outraged group is demanding justice.

The NYPD introduced a $10,000 reward on Wednesday, three days after Kristal Bayron-Nieves was shot within the torso on the fast-food restaurant on East 116th Road in East Harlem. Bayron-Nieves was taken to a hospital. Grocery magnate John Catsimatidis is providing one other $10,000.

Cops have stated an armed assailant walked into the franchise round 12:45 a.m., flashing his gun and demanding cash from workers. He pistol-whipped a supervisor and buyer who had been inside on the time and fired one bullet, hitting Bayron-Nieves, earlier than working off.

The younger girl was taken to a hospital, the place she was pronounced lifeless a short while later.

Right now I accepted the Chief of Detectives award of as much as $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of the individual accountable for this heinous act of violence. Name 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us at @NYPDTips https://t.co/WFCM2LiNDl — Chief James Essig (@NYPDDetectives) January 12, 2022

Police launched a short surveillance clip showing to point out the totally masked suspect pointing his firearm at one of many staff earlier this week. The gunman was wearing head-to-toe black with few discernable distinguishing options.

He was additionally sporting gloves.

Bayron-Nieves, who is claimed to have lived just some blocks from the Burger King, had simply began working there in the previous couple of weeks.

One common on the location, Philip Legrand, informed Information 4 he stopped by hours after the capturing and left a candle outdoors for the younger girl.

“I received the white candle as a result of it represents peace. She did not deserve what she received,” Legrand stated. “We simply must do one thing in regards to the violence that is happening proper now, we actually do.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with info is requested to name Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

