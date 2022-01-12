$10,000 Reward Offered In Deadly Shooting Of Kristal Bayron Nieves At East Harlem Burger King – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Who killed Kristal Bayron Nieves?

Police are providing a $10,000 reward because the search continues for whoever gunned down the 19-year-old early Sunday morning whereas she was working at a Burger King in East Harlem.

The suspect was caught on video simply earlier than 1 a.m. contained in the restaurant on 116th Road close to Lexington Avenue.

Police stated he walked in demanding cash, then shot Bayron Nieves within the abdomen.

The reward for the data that results in the arrest and conviction of the topic needed for the MURDER of KRISTAL BYRON NIEVES has been elevated to $10,000. Contact us anonymously: 1-800-577-TIPS or through our web site. (hyperlink in bio.) https://t.co/gY6xuBFnIs pic.twitter.com/sBenVYYDQQ — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 12, 2022

Her household spoke out Tuesday for the primary time.

“Kristal didn’t deserve this. She didn’t get up considering she wouldn’t make it again residence. That is hurting our household a lot and we simply need justice for her already,” cousin Kiara Fuentes stated.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell joined the household and the group Stand As much as Violence as they rallied outdoors the restaurant.

“The one who did this have to be caught, and those that carry weapons in my metropolis, we are going to discover you,” Adams stated. “You’ve gotten a chance to go and get the providers and be a part of the organizations and teams and get your life collectively. You’ve gotten a chance to not convey violence. However you’ll not use your situation as an excuse to take the lifetime of a 19-year-old.”

Police stated the suspect additionally punched a feminine supervisor within the face and pistol-whipped a male buyer. Each are anticipated to recuperate.

The NYPD is now providing a $3,500 reward for data resulting in an arrest and indictment, together with a $6,500 reward upon conviction. Anybody with details about the capturing is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You may also submit a tip through their web site or through DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are saved confidential.