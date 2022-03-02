100w fast charging, 50MP to 64MP camera, know how much Magic4 and Magic4 Pro launched

Honor has launched two smartphones of its Magic4 series. This includes Magic4 and Magic4 Pro. Charging support of 100w has been given in the Pro variant.

Honor has entered the market with its 100w fast charging support. The company has launched two variant phones Honor Magic4 and Honor Magic4 Pro in Honor Magic4 series. Both these phones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. At the same time, the special thing about its Pro variant is that 100W charging support is being given in it.

Both of them also get Android 12 version which has Magic UI. On the other hand, the Honor Magic4 phone has a 6.81-inch OLED dual-curved display that supports 1224×2664 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

camera

Talking about the cameras of both these phones, the Honor Magic4 series offers a circular model with a triple setup. In which users have been given a 50MP sensor camera, 50MP ultra wide sensor and 64MP periscope telephoto sensor. For selfies, it has a 12MP selfie camera.

Honor Magic4 Specifications and Price

The Honor 4 has a 4,800mAh battery, which supports 66W charging speed. Honor is offering Magic UI 6.0 version on top of Android 12 operating system. Honor Magic4 prices start at 899 Euros (approximately Rs 75,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB variant. Honor says that the phone will be available from the second quarter of 2022.

Honor Magic4 Pro Price and Details

Talking about its Pro model, it sports a quad-curved 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display with 1224×2664 pixels resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. This device is giving you wireless charging with 100W fast wired thanks to the built-in 4,600mAh battery unit. The Honor Magic 4 Pro comes with a price tag of EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 92K) which gives you the 8GB + 256GB variant.