Jobs

100w fast charging, 50MP to 64MP camera, know how much Magic4 and Magic4 Pro launched

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
100w fast charging, 50MP to 64MP camera, know how much Magic4 and Magic4 Pro launched
Written by admin
100w fast charging, 50MP to 64MP camera, know how much Magic4 and Magic4 Pro launched

100w fast charging, 50MP to 64MP camera, know how much Magic4 and Magic4 Pro launched

100w fast charging, 50MP to 64MP camera, know how much Magic4 and Magic4 Pro launched

Honor has launched two smartphones of its Magic4 series. This includes Magic4 and Magic4 Pro. Charging support of 100w has been given in the Pro variant.

Honor has entered the market with its 100w fast charging support. The company has launched two variant phones Honor Magic4 and Honor Magic4 Pro in Honor Magic4 series. Both these phones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. At the same time, the special thing about its Pro variant is that 100W charging support is being given in it.

Both of them also get Android 12 version which has Magic UI. On the other hand, the Honor Magic4 phone has a 6.81-inch OLED dual-curved display that supports 1224×2664 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

camera
Talking about the cameras of both these phones, the Honor Magic4 series offers a circular model with a triple setup. In which users have been given a 50MP sensor camera, 50MP ultra wide sensor and 64MP periscope telephoto sensor. For selfies, it has a 12MP selfie camera.

Honor Magic4 Specifications and Price
The Honor 4 has a 4,800mAh battery, which supports 66W charging speed. Honor is offering Magic UI 6.0 version on top of Android 12 operating system. Honor Magic4 prices start at 899 Euros (approximately Rs 75,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB variant. Honor says that the phone will be available from the second quarter of 2022.

READ Also  RRB NTPC 2021: So many candidates will be shortlisted in RRB NTPC CBT 1, the date of this process extended

Honor Magic4 Pro Price and Details
Talking about its Pro model, it sports a quad-curved 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display with 1224×2664 pixels resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. This device is giving you wireless charging with 100W fast wired thanks to the built-in 4,600mAh battery unit. The Honor Magic 4 Pro comes with a price tag of EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 92K) which gives you the 8GB + 256GB variant.


#100w #fast #charging #50MP #64MP #camera #Magic4 #Magic4 #Pro #launched

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Stylish look of Akshara Singh

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment