106 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in





AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has launched a notification for recruitment to the put up of Senior Residents as per Govt. of India’s Residency Scheme for the session JULY, 2021. candidates can apply to the posts on or earlier than 21 June 2021.

A complete of 106 vacancies will likely be recruited by this recruitment course of. The candidates can confer with this notification to examine eligibility, vital dates, expertise, choice, wage and different particulars right here.

Necessary Dates:

Graduation date of software submission: 22 Could 2021

Final date for submission of software: 21 June 2021

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Senior Resident – 106 Posts

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification: Candidates holding MD/MS/DNB within the involved topic. Candidates can confer with the hyperlink for extra particulars.

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict – 45 years (There will likely be age rest for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)

Obtain AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Online Software Hyperlink

Official Web site

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

Candidates will likely be known as for an interview within the ratio of 1:6 i.e. for one put up, solely six candidates will likely be known as for the Interview.

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Wage- R. 18,750 + 6,600 (Grade Pay) + NPA (Non-Practising Allowance) plus different standard allowance or revised pay scale as per seventh CPC as relevant

apply for AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021

Candidate can apply for these posts by on-line registration of software on AIIMS, Jodhpur web site. The final date for making use of for the put up of Senior Residents is twenty first June 2021 (1700 Hrs). Candidates mustn’t ship a tough copy of the net software or any doc thereof.

AIIMS Jodhpur SR Recruitment 2021 Software Charge