108mp camera affordable phones redmi mi motorola realme Xiaomi – These 5 smartphones have 108 MP camera, give competition to premium phones in features and specifications

108mp camera phone 5g: Wedding, party or any special day, now most of the people like to click photos from the smartphone itself. In such a situation, every person wants that the best photo can be clicked from his phone. There are many smartphones in the e-commerce site Amazon and Flipkart and offline market, but today we are going to tell you about some such phones, which come with 108 megapixel camera and have 5G support and latest design.

Mi 11X Pro 5G price

Mi 11X Pro is a 5G smartphone. Many good features are available in this phone including 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Also 4520 mAh battery is available in this phone. This smartphone has a 6.67 inch Full HD Plus display. Talking about the camera setup, it has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 108 megapixels. Also, this phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The price of this smartphone is Rs 39,999.

Mi 10 has curved display and premium design

Mi 10 was launched last year and has been given many good features and specifications. This phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has a curved display, which comes with a 6.67-inch display. It has a quad camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 108 megapixels and the front has a 20 megapixel camera. It has a battery of 4780 mAh.

Realme 8 Pro price

The 108-megapixel camera has been given in the Realme 8 Pro launched in India this year. It has a quad camera setup on the back panel. It has a 6.4-inch FullHD+ display, which is Super AMOLED. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4500mAh battery. It has 128 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM and its price is Rs 17,999.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price

Redmi launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India in March this year. It has a 6.67 inch FullHD Plus display, which is Super AMOLED. Also this phone comes with Snapdragon 732G processor. It has a setup of four cameras on the back panel, in which the main camera is 108 megapixels. Apart from this, 5020 mAh battery has been given. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Its price is Rs 20808.



MOTOROLA G60 price

MOTOROLA G60 has been launched in India this year and it has a 108-megapixel rear camera on the back panel. Also, this phone has been given a 6.78-inch display, which is FullHD Plus and it comes with 120hz refresh rate. It has a 6000mAh battery. This phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage. There is also an option to install an SD card in it. Its price is Rs 16999.





