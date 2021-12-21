10th installment of PM KISAN: instead of two, some farmers will be entitled to get 4000, know when the money will come in the account

More than 12 crore farmers are waiting for the 10th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The question in the minds of the farmers is that due to which the money of PA Kisan Samman Nidhi is stopping.

These days the farmers are busy sowing the Ravi crop in their fields. In many places, along with irrigation, work is also being done to fertilize the crops. In the midst of all these works, more than 12 crore farmers are waiting for the tenth installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The question in the minds of the farmers is that due to which the money of PA Kisan Samman Nidhi is stopping. However, if we look at the record of December last year, the installment money was not released yet.

Till when does not the money of PM Kisan Yojana come

According to some media reports, the money of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will come in the account soon. However, some media reports are telling that on the occasion of Christmas i.e. on December 25, money will come in the account of farmers. But no official statement has been issued yet. Though the states have signed the RFT, the FTO has not been generated yet. After which the money gets in the account. Till the time the FTO is not generated, the money is not credited to the account.

Installment was released on this date last year

Talking about last year, in the month of December itself, on December 25, PM Narendra Modi transferred money to the accounts of farmers. On that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent 18 thousand crore rupees under the PM Kisan Sammam Nidhi Yojana. In this, nine crore farmers got the benefit of 18 crores. After this, money was sent to the accounts of 10,23,49,443 farmers under the next installment on March 31, 2021.

4 thousand rupees can come in the account of these farmers

It is worth noting that under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the government sends Rs 6000 every year to the accounts of farmers. Which is given thrice a year by doing 2000 rupees with a gap of four months. So far, the money of the ninth installment has been sent to the farmers’ accounts. And more than 12 crore farmers have registered. According to the information, the farmers who have registered and they have not got the ninth installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi account, then this time the government can give them the money of the 10th installment as well as the 9th installment. If this happens, then Rs 4000 will come together in his account.