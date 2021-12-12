10th installment of PM Kisan Scheme: As soon as the amount arrives in the account, the information to the farmers will be like this, know who will get this benefit

Regarding the 10th installment, it is being speculated that money can come in the account between 15 and 25 December. On the other hand, if you want to know when the money will come in your account, then you can take information from your status.

Many media reports about PM Kisan Yojana claim that money will come in the account of farmers on 15th December. Money will be transferred in the account of more than 12 crore farmers. However, no date has been given by the government for sending money to the account of farmers. But about the 10th installment, it is being speculated that money can come in the account between 15 and 25 December. On the other hand, if you want to know when the money will come in your account, then you can take information from your status.

In your status, information is given by the government that when the next installment will come in your account. Along with this, it is also known that the application that you have filled is correct or the document you have given is correct. Till now only Rft Signed by State For 10th Installment is visible in the status of the beneficiaries. Which means that your account has been verified and the documents have been found correct. That is, now the state government will request the central government to transfer money.

And after that FTO will appear in your status, which is not currently visible in the beneficiary’s account. If the status shows FTO is Generated and Payment confirmation is pending then the next installment is going to arrive in your account soon. That is, after checking the documents by the state government, your next installment has been prepared and will be transferred to your account soon.

Read also: Money transferred to unknown account by mistake? Know- how to get the amount back

how to check status

First of all go to the official website of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Here you will see ‘Farmers Corner’ on the right side.

Here the option of ‘Beneficiary Status’ has to be clicked.

On the new page, select any one option either Aadhar Number, Bank Account Number or Mobile Number.

Enter the number of the option you have selected. Then click on ‘Get Data’.

After clicking here, you will get all the transaction information.

If you see the message ‘FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending’ then understand that the process of fund transfer has started. This installment will be transferred to your account in a few days.